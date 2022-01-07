The new year began with selling pressure on the bond markets. Yields on 10-year maturities rose by 10bp in Germany and by as much as 20bp in the US. New record numbers of COVID-19 infections in the US were probably the first trigger. This time the markets were less concerned about the negative effects on the economy than about possible new supply bottlenecks that could increase inflationary pressure.

On Wednesday, the minutes of the last FOMC meeting in mid-December was published. The members of the Fed panel discussed the nature and manner of future monetary policy normalization, balancing changes in the interest rate, and the management of securities holdings. The key interest rate was to remain the most important means of implementing monetary policy. This should not have surprised anyone. However, the discussion showed that the FOMC is not only thinking about the further development of interest rates but also about the reduction of the balance sheet, which came as a surprise. The issue is how long the current redemptions from the existing bond portfolio should be reinvested. If this were no longer to happen, the Fed's portfolio would shrink and liquidity would be withdrawn from the market. Until now there had been hardly any statements on this. Hence the unrest on the markets.

But the discussion remained vague and no decisions were made. The most concrete was that this time there should not be as much time between a first interest rate hike and the start of the reduction of the portfolio as in 2018. However, this still admits for considerable scope for action, because back then it had been almost two years. Furthermore, the starting situation is different this time (strong economy, high inflation). The shorter average maturity and the much larger size of the portfolio could lead to a faster reduction of the portfolio. The discussion stressed the importance of timely preparation of the markets for possible measures and a predictable approach.

The sharp rise in bond market yields is only partly indicative of the year that has begun. We expect uncertainty to remain high. The foreseeable strong spread of the Omicron variant, at least during the first months of the year, means downside risks for the economy and upside risks for inflation. While the ECB's stance should remain unchanged, the Fed's reaction to it is more difficult to assess, as it was only in the autumn that the markets were given indications of a much faster tightening of monetary policy. Whether it stays that way will depend on the impact of the approaching pandemic wave. But the risks are there. After all, the average daily new infections over the last seven days in the US are already far above the record levels of a year ago. For the time being, we expect a sideways movement on the bond markets, which should be volatile.

