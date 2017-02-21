Underperformance US Treasuries vs Bunds?

Rates

French opinion poll spices dull trading session

Yesterday, global core bonds traded with a small upward bias till early afternoon in a low-volume session. Equities traded with a negative bias following a strong open with the CAC-40 underperforming the DAX. It helped the Bund erase opening losses. The latest French opinion poll suggested a slightly stronger lead for Marine Le Pen in the first round of the French presidential election and a narrower defeat in the second round. It was enough to push the Bund higher and into positive territory. Especially the shorter end of the curve profited from safe haven flows. French bonds fell but could recoup some of the losses later on. US markets were closed for Presidents' Day and the EMU calendar only contained consumer confidence, which unexpectedly deteriorated, and German PPI that continued to move higher and exceeded expectations. The eco data didn't have a lasting impact though. In a daily perspective, the German yield curve steepened with yield changes between -3.5 bps (2-yr) and +1.5 bps (30-yr).

On intra-EMU bond markets, 10-yr yield spread changes versus Germany widened up to 3/4 bps (France/Belgium). Peripheral spreads were flat (Italy) to slightly lower (Spain/Portugal) with Greece (-30 bps) outperforming. The French spread increased to 83 bps immediately after the new election poll was released, the highest level since the Summer of 2012. Greek spreads narrowed as the EU now agrees with the IMF on extra structural measures for Greece on tax, labour and pension reform, putting the ball in the Greek camp. "There will be a change in the policy mix, moving away from austerity and putting more emphasis on deep reforms which is also a key element for the IMF," Eurogroup president Dijsselbloem said. A deal is necessary to secure further bailout money. In July, Greece has around €7B bond redemptions.

The EMU and US flash PMI business confidence for February are the main eco data release. Markets expect a nearly stabilization at 54.3 for the euro area wide composite indicator. For Germany a stable confidence at 54.8 is expected while in France a slight decrease to 53.8 from 54.1 is likely. We expect a strong outcome, but nevertheless with some downside risks versus consensus. Higher inflation is affecting consumer confidence (released yesterday) and disposable income, while political uncertainty is mounting. The decline of the ZEW and Sentix investors' confidence points to some modest downside risks. However, EMU GDP may stay in Q1 close to the 0.4% Q/Q growth of Q4 of 2016. The US Markit PMI is no market mover. A slight increase is expected (55.3 vs 55 for manufacturing, 55.8 from 55.6 for services). For the US, where there is still some Trump enthusiasm, we don't see immediate downside risks. Fed speakers Kaskhari, Harker and Williams spoke recently and likely won't bring new info.

US starts end-of-month refinancing operation

He US Treasury starts its end-of-month refinancing operation with a $26B 2-yr Note auction. Currently, the WI trades around 1.23%. The Treasury continues on Wednesday with $13 2-yr FTRN and $34B 5-yr Note auctions and concludes on Thursday with a $28B 7-yr Note auction.

Underperformance US Treasuries vs Bunds?

Overnight, most Asian stock markets trade mixed, but mostly positive. US rates and the dollar are higher after yesterday's US holiday. Hawkish comments by Philly Fed president Harker, even if they were a repeat, slightly boosted the market implied probability of a March rate hike and explain the overnight moves in (thin?) trading. We expect a somewhat weaker opening for the Bund as well.

Today's eco calendar contains EMU PMI data. Risks are tilted to the downside of expectations, which could push the Bund for a test of nearby 164.90 resistance (0.29% for German 10-yr yield), although we don't expect a break. Yesterday's Eurogroup meeting brought an half-and-half solution, but should put the Greek issue to bed for some time. French election worries could continue to dampen (EMU) sentiment.

US Treasuries might once again start underperforming Bunds. Last week's Yellen testimony (risks of waiting too long to hike rates), hawkish Fed comments and strong US eco data temporary raised odds of a March rate hike to 44% (currently 36%). Especially as we also expect Trump's phenomenal fiscal stimulus plans in the meantime (Feb 28?), this could pull the US Note future towards the December low around 122-14+ in the run-up to that speech.

