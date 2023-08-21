NZDUSD severely oversold so a bounce is possible to minor resistance at 5975/85. Shorts need stops above 5995.
Strong resistance at 6015/25. Shorts need stops above 6040.
USDCAD longs at support at 1.3475/55 are working as we hit the first target of 1.3560. This week I look for 1.3595, 1.3640.
Minor support at 1.3520/10 1.3500.
Strong support at 1.3475/65 1.3445.
AUDUSD may stabilise for a short period to ease severely oversold conditions but the trend is definitely negative. Although I would not try a long, a bounce to resistance at 6480/6500 is certainly possible.
Shorts need stops above 6510.
Targets: 6445, 6410.
EURUSD resistance at 1.0930/50. Shorts need stops above 1.0970.
GBPUSD forms a 3 week descending triangle as I wait to see if the head & shoulders reversal pattern plays out on the daily chart.
Minor resistance at 1.2770/90 if you want to try a 50 scalp - shorts need stops above 1.2810.
Support at the neck line at 1.2635/15. So this is the key level.
A break below 1.2595 however will be an important longer term sell signal - I have my eye on it!
Strong resistance at 1.2815/35. Shorts need stops above 1.2855.
The contents of our reports are intended to be understood by professional users who are fully aware of the inherent risks in Forex, Futures, Options, Stocks and Bonds trading. INFORMATION PROVIDED WITHIN THIS MATERIAL SHOULD NOT BE CONSTRUED AS ADVICE AND IS PROVIDED FOR INFORMATION AND EDUCATION PURPOSES ONLY.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.0900 amid cautious mood
EUR/USD is posting small gains in Monday's European morning, having stalled its recovery under 1.0900. The upside seems capped in the wake of renewed safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. Traders now look forward to the Buba monthly report for a fresh impetus.
GBP/USD sticks to modest gains below mid-1.2700s
GBP/USD attracts some buyers on the first day of a new week, sticking to its modest gains, below mid-1.2700s. The pair remains confined in familiar trading, as the mixed fundamental backdrop warrants caution ahead of the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium due later this week.
Gold sellers eye $1,865 and central bankers
Gold Price remains on the back foot at the lowest level in five months as market players seek solace in the US Dollar amid uncertainty ahead of this week’s top-tier data/events. Also exerting downside pressure on the XAU/USD could be the pessimism surrounding one of the world’s biggest commodity users, namely China.
XRP price recovers as experts predict SEC will focus on programmatic sales in appeal against Ripple ruling
The ongoing SEC vs Ripple saga had no new updates over the weekend, and the XRP community of holders watched and waited as experts analyzed where the financial regulator is headed next.
The focusing is rising on the money markets by Jackson Hole symposium
PBOC decided in the beginning of the new week to resume its easing track lowering its yearly (LPR) by 0.1%, while the consensus was referring to 0.15% to be now 3.45% keeping in the same time its (LPR) unchanged at 4.20%.