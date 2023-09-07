Share:

Eurozone services PMI were disappointing in August, yet the ISM services index printed its strongest expansion across the Atlantic Ocean. The US ISM services index flirted with 55; employment, new orders, and ISM prices also showed significant progress last month. The strong ISM data bolstered the speculation that the Federal Reserve (Fed) could opt for another rate hike before the year end and keep the rates at restrictive levels for longer. The US 2-year yield advanced above 5%, the 10-year yield is around the 4.30% mark. Oh, and by the way, the US yield curve has been inverted since more than a year, but the resilience of the US economy continues surprising, and recession is nowhere around (at least in the data).

The US dollar index extends gains toward the 105 level. At 105.40, traders will decide whether the dollar deserves to reverse its yearly bearish trend, and step into a medium-term bullish configuration. Even though Fed’s Waller sounded happy and satisfied with last week’s weakish economic data – both for inflation and jobs – James Bullard said that the Fed should stick with a plan of one more hike this year. Maybe in November? For now, the market is positioned for no rate hike this year, but strong data and rising oil prices could change that expectation in the next few weeks. There is a growing chatter that the Fed could double its growth projection when it publishes an updated outlook later this month. I hope for the rest of the world that that does not happen!

Oil consolidates gains

Brent consolidates gains above $90pb, and US crude is at $87pb with little conviction from the bears to counter the positive trend after the latest API data showed around 5.5-mio-barrel fall in US inventories last week.

The US dollar’s appreciation adds an additional layer of complexity for the rest of the world, as not only crude prices rise, but the US dollar used to trade oil gains in value as well. Big Asian economies are reacting to the US dollar’s renewed strength. China defends its yuan by offering forceful guidance with its daily reference rate, while the Japanese issued a strong warning this week, threatening investors that if the USDJPY continued to rise, they would intervene. But in vain, the USDJPY 147.80 and consolidates above 147.50 this morning. However, the upside potential is clearly limited as the Japanese have been vocal about the fact that they won’t let the dollar-yen hit 150.

Elsewhere, the USDCAD advanced to the highest levels since March as the Bank of Canada (BoC) kept its policy rate unchanged at 5% as expected, Cable slipped below 1.25, while the selloff in the EURUSD slowed into the 1.07 support. What’s next? The European Central Bank (ECB) doves may have gotten ahead of themselves on the back of the recent weakness in economic data, but the fact that the softness in inflation is at jeopardy means that an ECB pause this month is not warranted. ECB’s Knot said that the markets are underestimating the chance of a rate hike next week. He reminded that a rate hike is ‘still a possibility’, just not a ‘certainty’. Peter Kazimir also said that one more rate hike should happen in Europe. Yes, the 11% slump in German exports make the ECB hawks sound less powerful, but you must keep somewhere in the back of your mind that economic weakness is needed to slow inflation – at least this is what the theory tells – therefore, the ECB hawks will fight for their last 25bp hike this month.

iPhones banned in Chinese offices

The S&P500 didn’t like the rising US yields and slipped below the 4500 level and the 50-DMA yesterday. Nasdaq 100 also fell 0.88%, as Apple dived more than 3.50% on a report that the Chinese government agencies banned staff from bringing iPhone and other foreign-branded devices into the office. This is now something new, the government employees were always expected not to bring iPhones to the office since the Trump-era trade war. But the news was perceived as further escalation of technology war between the US and China, amid other news including Huawei unveiling a new phone that is powered by a chip ‘that appears to be the most advanced version of China’s homegrown technology to date’ – as a demonstration of power that the US’ chip export ban is not holding the Chinese companies back from progressing. And the announcement came in the middle of US commerce secretary’s goodwill tour in China. Released this morning, Chinese trade data confirmed a 4th consecutive month of drop in Chinese exports. Although the drop itself was lower than expected, China’s share of US imports fell to the lowest levels since 2006.