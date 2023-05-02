Unclear economic picture difficult for central banks

Share:

Economies seem to strengthen after weak period. Preliminary data show that GDP grew 0.1% in Q1 in the euro area after declining 0.1% in Q4, so the overall picture in Europe is stagnation. PMI’s point to further weakness in manufacturing in April but a strong rebound in the much bigger service sector, and combined with other indicators, it seems that the short-term momentum in the European economy is positive. In the US, GDP growth is also below trend while the signal from survey data going into April is overall a bit more positive than in Europe. Growth in China has been even higher than expected in Q1 and we now forecast growth at 6.2% for 2023 as a whole. However, in Western countries, we estimate that only a small part of the effect of the monetary policy tightening that has taken place is so far visible in the growth picture.

The economic slowdown since early 2022 is so far hard to see in labour markets. On the contrary, unemployment remains at very low levels throughout the Western wold. In the US, a string of labour market indicators has weakened lately. We see a rise in announced job cuts, higher levels of jobless claims, lower levels of hiring intentions and fewer job openings. However, all these indicators have only weakened moderately from very strong levels and consumes still answer in surveys that jobs hare plentiful, so it is far too early to conclude that we are actually seeing the long-expected weakness in the labour market now.

In terms of inflation, the trend until March has been downwards driven by lower energy prices, but core inflation remains very high, increasingly driven by service prices. In the euro area, year-on-year inflation increased slightly in April to 7.0% with core inflation running at 5.6%. We expect service price growth to be underpinned by higher wage growth in Europe, where wage agreements point upwards, such as the recent agreement giving public sector workers in Germany about 12% more over two years.

The situation thus remains very difficult for central banks, further complicated by signs of weakness in the banking industry. First Republic became the third large regional bank in the US to fail, while there have been no more incidents in Europe since Credit Suisse. Tighter monetary policy works to dampen the economy in part through reducing lending from banks, and bank failures might speed up the process and hence reduce the needed level of central bank interest rates, perhaps even by a lot. However, data so far indicate that the difficulties remain insulated incidents and the wider banking system is sound. We expect that both the Fed and especially the ECB will hike interest rates further to avoid inflation expectations to become ingrained, but the path ahead will depend very much on the incoming data.

In the US, tensions are increasing over the debt ceiling. If politicians do not lift it, the government could be unable to meet all of its obligations already from early June. The clear expectation is that this outcome will be avoided, but the tension is unusually high this time.

Download The Full Executive Briefing