Watch this week
February 1 – Manufacturing PMI for January to remain unchanged
Flash January PMIs for Germany suggested an upturn in business activity, led by strong a stronger performance of the manufacturing sector as supply bottlenecks showed further tentative signs of easing. The flash German manufacturing PMI jumped to 58.4 in January from 52.1 in the previous month, surprising markets to the upside. According to January data, manufacturing order books expanded visibly, boding well for the performance of the sector in the coming months. As far as development in Poland is concerned, the market expects the January figure to remain unchanged at around 56.1.
Last week’s highlights
FY21 GDP growth landed at 5.7%. Private consumption grew by 6.2% in 2021, while investments growth came in at 8.0%. GDP growth likely accelerated to around 7.0% y/y in 4Q21. We take our FY22 growth forecast under revision.
The Polish president renominated Governor Glapinski, whose current term ends in June, for another 6-year term as head of the National Bank of Poland. Glapinski’s candidacy needs to be approved in a vote by the parliament.
Market developments
Bond market drivers – 10Y yield back above 4%
Over the course of the week, the 10Y LCY yield moved within a range of 3.9-4.0%, while the short end of the curve increased back toward 3.4%. The sharp move at the start of last week was due to hawkish comments of Governor Glapinski that rates could go up above the level currently expected by the markets. As a result, the 9x12 FRAs increased considerably by almost 70bp to 4.6%. We expect the National Bank of Poland to raise the key rate by 50bp to 2.75% at next week’s rate-setting meeting. In our view, the NBP will continue tightening monetary conditions throughout this year and we see the peak of the cycle at 4.0%. The spread against the 10Y German Bund remains locked at about 400bp. At last week’s regular bond auction, the MinFin sold papers worth PLN 6.3bn and thus Poland has already covered around 51% of this year’s state budget borrowing needs. This week, the MinFin will announce the bond supply for February.
FX market drivers – Zloty back on weaker side of 4.55 vs. EUR
Increased global risk aversion, rising geopolitical risks as well as the hawkish turn of the Fed weighed on the zloty, which depreciated and returned to the weaker side of 4.55 vs. the EUR. This week, the markets will be in wait-and-see mode ahead of the approaching rate-setting meeting. It seems almost certain that the National Bank of Poland will raise the key rate once again by 50bp to 2.75%.
