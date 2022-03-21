Welcome to this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals.
Despite the US Federal Reserve raising Interest Rates, and having several more planned throughout the next 2 years, USD is weaker this morning.
The markets are in a serious period of uncertainty right now with commodity prices rising, Covid, Ukraine, inflation and interest rates.
We see the S&P 500 moving higher but we need to keep an eye on this to see if investors feel that global economies are still growing.
Speaking of which, don’t forget to register for tomorrow’s webinar on Inflation and how to trade it.
Gold has returned to the lower $1900s and seems to be consolidating.
Any good news on the Ukraine crisis will see Gold falling further.
Brent Crude opened with a Gap to the upside based on uncertainty over the flow of Crude Oil from Russia.
Again, the markets will be driven by the Ukraine crisis this week but we have some important events on the economic calendar.
We have Christine Lagarde speaking twice and an EU Leaders Summit this week.
The Bank of England will be addressing the plan for inflation in the UK.
And, we see an Interest Rate Decision from the Swiss National Bank.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
