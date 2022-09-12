EU Mid-Market Update: Ukrainian counteroffensive success triggers risk on appetite as USD falls and equities gain ahead of tomorrows US Aug CPI.

-Hong Kong, China and South Korea markets are closed for national holidays.

-Positive developments over the weekend for the Ukrainian counteroffensive against Russia which resulted in liberation of previously lost ground larger than all that Russia has captured since the start of the second stage of the war started in April, has bolstered risk sentiment with USD dropping over 1%. To put the Ukrainian gains into perspective, in last few days they have recaptured an area almost as big as Cyprus and bigger than Delaware state in US.

-Attention is focused on high impact events for the week, with US Aug CPI on Tues expected to tip down for second month in a row to 8.1%. China Pres XI to meet Putin on Wed and China 1-Year MLF decision expected around Wed-Fri. EU’s Von Der Leyen expected to outline further energy plan details on Wed also.

-Asia (Nikkei225, ASX200, NZX50) closed higher with Nikkei225 outperforming at +1.2%. EU indices are 0.4-1.6% higher, with bond yields mostly lower . US futures are +0.5-0.7% in the green. Gold +0.4%, DXY -1.1%; Commodity: Brent +0.8%, WTI +0.6%, UK Nat Gas -3.5%; Crypto: BTC +2.5%, ETH +-0.6%.

Asia

-(NZ) New Zealand Institute of Economic Research (NZIER) Survey of economists: Expect 2022-2023 GDP +2.5%, 2023-2024 GDP +1.0%.

-(AU) S&P: Inflation risks intensify for corporate Australia.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) announced review of the benchmark ratio used to calculate the macro add-on balance in current account balances at the BOJ to which a zero interest rate is applied: set the ratio at 43.0% (33.0% prior) for the Sept reserve maintenance period.

-(JP) Japan PM Kishida: Will make a decision on reopening tourism as soon as this week.

-(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ): The Financial Markets Department of the Bank of Japan will hold the "Meeting on Market Operations" on October 13.

Mid-East

-(US) Joint statement by France, UK & Germany on Iran Nuclear talks; Note Iran’s failure to conclude the deal on the table; Given Iran’s failure to conclude the deal on the table we will consult, alongside international partners, on how best to address Iran’s continued nuclear escalation and lack of cooperation with the IAEA regarding its NPT safeguards Agreement.

Ukraine conflict

- (UR) Ukraine Pres Zelenskiy: Currently not ready to negotiate with Pres Putin; I see no desire on the Russian side to be constructive, will not talk with those who put forward ultimatums.

-(RU) Russia Foreign Min Lavrov: Russia does not refuse negotiations with Ukraine, but the more the process is postponed, the more difficult it would be to agree.

-(UR) Ukraine army chief Zaluzhniy: In the Kharkiv direction, our forces began to advance not only to the south and east, but also to the north; Ukrainian forces are 50 kilometers away from reaching the state border with Russia.

-(RU) Russian authorities said to have now shelved indefinitely the referendums on the accession of occupied Ukrainian territories because of the Ukrainian counteroffensive operation.

-(US) US reportedly considering supplying Western-made main battle tanks and infantry fighting vehicles to Ukraine following Ramstein airbase meeting last week.

-(UR) Ukraine Defense Min Reznikov: Ukraine needs to secure the vast territory it has recaptured from possible Russian counterattack; Our lightning offensive has gone far better than expected.

-(UR) IAEA official: A backup power line to Zaporizhnaya nuclear power plant has been restored, providing it with the external electricity it needs to cool its reactors.

-(UR) Ukraine adviser and negotiator Podolyak: The final turning point in the war will come when, as a result of absolutely thought out strategic and tactical measures by Ukrainian forces, one of the two key cities for Russia, that is Luhansk or Donetsk fall.

-(UR) Ukraine Presidential Advisor Arestovich: Ukrainian counteroffensive operation continues not only in the East, but also in the Kherson region in the South.

-(RU) Chechnya leader and Pres Putin's ally Kadyrov: If today or tomorrow changes are not made in the conduct of the special military operation, I will be forced to go to the country’s leadership to explain to them the situation on the ground.

Europe

-(PL) Poland Govt plans to raise minimum wage to PLN3,450 in Jan and PLN3,500 in July.

-(EU) ECB governors reportedly see rising risk that they will have to raise key interest rate to 2% to curb inflation; Some members prepare for restrictive policy - press.

-(DE) German Def Min: Need 2% of GDP for military and also beyond €100B special fund for defense.

Energy

- (FR) France Fin Min Le Maire: French consumers will need to absorb a small part of energy price increase; We cannot put it all on French state.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.82% at 423.82, FTSE +1.27% at 7,444.30, DAX +1.64% at 13,303.09, CAC-40 +1.33% at 6,294.70, IBEX-35 +1.34% at 8,141.04, FTSE MIB +1.74% at 22,479.00, SMI +0.35% at 10,938.39, S&P 500 Futures +0.67%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices opened higher and continued their advance through the later part of the session; sectors among those leading to the upside are technology and industrials; the latter is leading industrial-weighted indexes such as DAX and FTSE MIB to outperform others following some easing in European gas prices today in anticipation of EU Commission's Von der Leyen speech on energy relief details later this week; HelloFresh is trading down as much as 4% following USDA warning; Electrolux issued profit warning and noted market demand for core appliances in Europe and the US so far decreased at a significantly accelerated pace q/q; according to its CEO, UK major utilities firm Centrica is planning to voluntarily cap profits in an effort to cut household bills and thus become the first company to sign up to new, renegotiated contracts with UK govt on its electricity generation; earners expected during upcoming US morning include Akoustis Technologies and Red Cat Holdings..

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Electrolux [ELUXB.SE] -3.5% (cost reduction program due to weak demand), Orpea [ORP.FR] -10.5% (earnings).

- Energy: Uniper [UN01.DE] +5% (EU gas prices down).

- Industrials: Antofagasta [ANTO.UK] +2% (measures on incident).

- Materials: Nanoco Group [NANO.UK] +4% (trading update).

- Utilities: Centrica [CNA.UK] +1% (to voluntarily cap profits in an effort to cut household bills).

Speakers

- (PT) ECB's Centeno (Portugal, neutral): ECB must tread carefully at upcoming meetings after signaling its determination to fight record inflation; ECB members should avoid going back and forth in decisions and going after the data.

- (PL) Poland Central Bank member Kotecki: Polish inflation may remain at two digit level until end-2024.

- (JP) Japan Aug Preliminary Machine Tool Orders Y/Y: 10.7% v 5.5% prior.

- ECB’s Elderson (Netherlands, SSM): More rate hikes will come as it’s important that inflation expectations in medium- to long-term do not become de-anchored.

- ECB's Nagel (Germany, hawk): ECB will need to take more clear steps on rates if inflation doesn't ease; Inflation may peak above 10% in Dec 2022 and may stay above 6% in 2023.

- (EU) ECB's De Guindos (Spain, neutral): Does not know how much rates will climb; 75bps rate hike last week aims to anchor inflation expectations; Monetary policy should aim to ease energy shock.

Currencies/fixed income

- USD very weak as risk aversion is amiss due to positive Ukraine conflict news about regaining lost territory to Russia. EURUSD given boost by hawkish ECB commentary over weekend about further rate hikes and outperforms the major pairs as it approaches 1.02, +1.5%. GBPUSD not phased from slightly poor UK data earlier in session and takes wind from weaker USD, +0.9% higher at 1.17. USDJPY flat as Asia session remained quiet due to collection of national holidays. Attention awaits for intervention from BOJ officials following remarks last week.

Economic data

- (IE) Ireland Aug Construction PMI: 46.9 v 41.8 prior.

- (NL) Netherlands July Trade Balance: €6.8B v €7.0B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Aug SEB Housing-Price Indicator: -40 v -42 prior.

- (FI) Finland July Current Account: -€0.3B v -€0.1B prior.

- (UK) July monthly GDP M/M: 0.2% V 0.3%E; GDP 3M/3M: 0.0% V 0.1%E.

- (UK) July industrial production M/M: -0.3% V +0.3%E; Y/Y: 1.1% V 1.9%E.

- (UK) July visible trade balance: -£19.4B V -£22.4BE.

- (DK) Denmark Aug CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: 8.9% v 9.4%e.

- (UK) Jun Index of Services M/M: 0.4% v 0.4%e; 3M/3M: -0.2% v -0.2%e.

- (RO) Romania Aug CPI M/M: 0.6% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 15.3% v 15.2%e.

- (TR) Turkey July Unemployment Rate: 10.1% v 10.4% prior.

- (CZ) Czech Aug CPI M/M: 0.4% v 0.8%e; Y/Y: 17.2% v 17.7%e.

- (CZ) Czech July Export Price Index Y/Y: 14.2% v 16.5% prior; Import Price Index Y/Y: 21.3% v 21.0% prior.

- (TR) Turkey July Current Account: -$4.0B v -$3.7Be.

- (IT) Italy July Industrial Production M/M: 0.4% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: -1.4% v -0.6%e.

-(CH) Swiss weekly Total Sight Deposits (CHF): 753.4B v 752.8B prior; Domestic Sight Deposits: 638.6B v 640.8B prior.

- (EU) Daily 3-month Euribor Fixing: 0.988% v 0.934% prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (PH) Philippines sells total PHP5.0B vs. PHP15.0B indicated in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

Looking ahead

- 05:30 (DE) Germany to sell 12-month BuBills.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa announces details of upcoming I/L bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 06:00 (IL) Israel to sell bonds.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Aug Final CPI M/M: No est v -0.3% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 9.0% prelim.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Aug Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: No est v -0.2% prelim; Y/Y: No est v 9.4% prelim.

- 06:55 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces details of upcoming bond sale (held on Fridays).

- 07:25 (BR) Brazil Central Bank Weekly Economists Survey.

- 08:00 (DE) ECB's Schnabel (Germany, hawk).

- 08:00 (IN) India Aug CPI Y/Y: 6.9%e v 6.7% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India July Industrial Production Y/Y: 4.2%e v 12.3% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) to sell €4.4-5.6B in 3-month, 6-month and 12-month bills.

- 09:00 (EU) ECB weekly QE bond buying update.

- 10:00 (DE) Germany July Current Account: No est v €16.2B prior.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 13-Week and 26-Week Bills.

- 12:00 (US) USDA World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) Crop Report.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 3-Year Notes.

- 13:00 (US) Treasury to sell 10-Year Notes Reopening.

- 13:00 (MX) Mexico Aug Total Formal Job Creation: No est v 10.7K prior.

- 16:00 (US) Weekly Crop Progress Report.

- 18:45 (NZ) New Zealand Aug Food Prices M/M: No est v 2.1% prior.

- 19:00 (AU) Australia Aug CBA Household Spending M/M: No est v 1.1% prior; Y/Y: No est v 12.2% prior.

- 19:30 (AU) Australia ANZ Roy Morgan Weekly Consumer Confidence Index: No est v +1.3% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Q3 BSI Large All Industry Q/Q: No est v -0.9 prior; Large Manufacturing Q/Q: No est v -9.9 prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Aug PPI (CGPI) M/M: No est v 0.4% prior; Y/Y: No est v 8.6% prior.

- 20:30 (AU) Australia Sept Consumer Confidence: No est v 81.2 prior; M/M: No est v -3.0% prior.

- 21:30 (AU) Australia Aug NAB Business Confidence: No est v 7 prior; Business Conditions: No est v 20 prior.

- 23:35 (JP) Japan to sell 5-Year JGB Bonds.