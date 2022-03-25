- UK Feb Retail Sales data missed consensus and declined; UK Mar GfK Consumer Confidence data registered its 4th straight decline and lowest since Nov 2020; seen as sign of what was to come in the next few months.

- Weak German IFO survey reading as Ukraine crisis exacerbated supply-chain issues and fueled inflation concerns.

Asia

- Japan Mar Tokyo CPI Y/Y: 1.3% v 1.2%e; CPI (ex-fresh food) Y/Y: 0.8% v 0.7%e.

- BOJ Gov Kuroda:stated that CPI could hit ~2.0% from Apr. Was watching FX moves carefully and reiterated that desirable for FX to reflect fundamentals; Weaker Yen better for domestic economy. Cost-push inflation that is not accompanied by wage hikes will hurt Japan's economy.

- Japan 10 year JGB yield rises to 0.235% [highest since Jan 2016.

Russia/Ukraine

- President Biden stated that the NATO meeting that was determined to build on existing efforts on Ukraine. Warned that NATO would respond” if Russia used chemical weapons. "The nature of the response would depend on the nature of the use.

- France President Macron stated that G7 was ready to increase sanctions imposed on Russia whenever it is necessary. No decisions made on sanctions on Russian oil, coal, or gas. Was not effective to spell out red lines on Russia.

Europe

- ECB's Schnabel (Germany) noted that developments in real wages had been a bit surprising. ECB would reconsider its plans to end its bond- buying program this summer if the Euro Zone fell into a deep recession because of the war.

- ECB's Centeno (Portugal) stated that recession in the Euro Zone was not in the ECB scenario; Situation was delicate and it had to be followed very carefully.

- UK Mar GfK Consumer Confidence data registered its 4th straight decline and lowest since Nov 2020 (-31 v -26 prior).

Americas

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) raised the Overnight Rate by 50bps to 6.50% (as expected). Mexico’s President (AMLO) apologized for preempting the Banxico announcement.

Energy

- Kazakhstan Energy Min: One terminal at Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) to resume work on Fri; this will save us from having to cut oil output.

- EU Commission President Von der Leyen stated that the time when energy could be used to blackmail us was over. - Russia's demand to pay for gas and oil in rubles would be an attempt to circumvent sanctions and we will not allow that.

- Russia Parliament said to be considering selling its oil and gas for bitcoin as sanctions intensify from the West.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.03% at 452.94, FTSE -0.25% at 7,448.55, DAX +0.08% at 14,285.25, CAC-40 +0.01% at 6,556.20, IBEX-35 +0.13% at 8,315.84, FTSE MIB +0.16% at 24,441.00, SMI -0.14% at 12,114.99, S&P 500 Futures -0.13%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open marginally higher but later slipped to trade with a downward bias; better performing sectors include real estate and materials; sectors trending lower include energy and financials; oil and gas subsector under pressure as Brent falls for the second consecutive day; Greece closed for holiday; AMS divests AMLS to Plastic Omnium; Trelleborg sells its Wheel Systems unit to Yokohama Rubber; Telenet sells tower unit to DigitalBridge; focus on upcoming release of CHMP decisions; no major earnings expected in the upcoming US session.

Equities

- Energy: Saipem [SAI.IT] +1.5% (CMD; capital increase; earnings).

- Industrials: Trelleborg [TRELB.SE] +21% (divestment), Smiths Group [SMIN.UK] -2.5% (earnings).

- Telecom: Telenet [TNET.BE] +2% (divestment).

- Utilities: United Utilities [UU.UK] +1% (trading update).

Speakers

- German Economic Ministry said to reduce its LNG to dependency on Russia Oil by half by summer. Russian gas could account for as little as 30% of imports by the end of the year (**Note: currently around 50% area).

- Germany Econ Min Habeck stated that Russian gas imports were largely replaceable and could reduce Russian coal imports by early summer.

- Belgium PM De Croo stated that was prepared o impose new sanctions against Russia in due time.

- EU Council President Michel: EU and US reaffirmed absolute unity on Ukraine.

- Turkey President Erdogan stated that Russian and Ukraine could reach compromise on 4 of 6 issues discussed, territorial disputes remained. He added that the purchase of Russian-made S-400 complex was Turkey's property; It a done deal.

- German IFO Economists noted that the country was facing an uncertain time but not seeing a recession In Q1. Industry supply issues had become worse; concerns included shortages of drivers and high fuel prices. Price expectations had risen in retail.

- Russia politician and LDPR party leader Zhirinovsky said to have died.

- Japan PM Kishida confirmed to compile emergency countermeasures to address rising oil prices by end of April. To extend current fuel subsidies until end of April.

- Japan Cabinet Office (Govt) Mar Economic Report maintained its overall economic assessment that domestic economy continued to pick up, but some weaknesses were observed as severe conditions due to the coronavirus lingered.

- Fitch raised Japan sovereign outlook to stable from negative; affirms A rating.

- China said to have completed the preparations to establish financial stability guarantee fund by the end of September.

- India and UK said to have concluded 2nd round of free trade agreement talk with a 3rd round due in April.

- US and EU said to have reached supply agreement to cut dependence on Russia; US aimed to supply EU with at least 15Bcm of extra LNG in 2022 (as speculated).

- President Biden stated that we were coming together to reduce Europe's dependency on Russian energy.

Currencies/Fixed income

- Volatility in the JPY currency during the Asian session. USD/JPY tested 122.40 area aid by central bank divergence policy between the BOJ and Fed. The yen reversed course after Bank of Japan seemed in no rush to counter an increase in Japanese bond yields (**Note: Japan 10 year JGB yield rose to test 0.235% for its highest level since Jan 2016

European bond yields continued to edge higher. Dealers noted that faster tapering of asset purchases by the ECB might see the need for countries to issue more debt than planned for 2022 and put pressure on various spreads.

Economic data

- (NL) Netherlands Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 1.0% v 0.9% prelim; Y/Y: 6.5% v 6.2% prelim.

- (UK) Feb Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: -0.7% v +0.5%e; Y/Y: 4.6% v 5.6%e.

- (UK) Feb Retail Sales (includes auto/fuel) M/M: -0.3% v +0.7%e; Y/Y: 7.0% v 7.8%e.

- (SE) Sweden Feb PPI M/M: 1.2% v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 19.3% v 19.8% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Feb Household Lending Y/Y: 6.9% v 6.7% prior.

- (DK) Denmark Feb Retail Sales M/M: -1.2% v +5.0% prior; Y/Y: % v 8.3% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Capacity Utilization: 77.3% v 76.6% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Mar Real Sector Confidence (seasonally adj): 108.2 v 109.9 prior; Real Sector Confidence NSA (unadj): 108.5 v 109.8 prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 102.1K v 129.5K tons prior.

- (ES) Spain Q4 Final GDP Q/Q: 2.2% v 2.0% prelim; Y/Y: 5.5% v 5.2% prior.

- (ES) Spain PPI M/M: 1.9% v 3.8% prior; Y/Y: 40.7% v 35.7% prior.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Mar 18th (RUB): 16.17T v 17.22T prior.

- (HU) Hungary Feb Unemployment Rate: 3.8% v 4.1%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Feb M3 Money Supply Y/Y: 6.3% v 6.3%e.

- (DE) Germany Mar IFO Business Climate Survey: 90.8 v 94.2e; Current Assessment Survey: 97.0 v 96.6e; Expectations Survey: 85.1 v 92.0e.

- (IT) Italy Mar Consumer Confidence Index: 100.8 v 108.0e; Manufacturing Confidence: 110.3 v 111.3e; Economic Sentiment: 105.4 v 107.9 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- (ZA) South Africa sold total ZAR1.2B vs. ZAR1.2B indicated in I/L 2029, 2046 and 2050 Bonds.

Looking ahead

- 06:00 (EU) Daily Euribor Fixing.

- 06:00 (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) announcements on upcoming issuance.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €1.5-2.0B in .0.00% Nov 2023 BTP bonds.

- 06:00 (IT) Italy Debt Agency (Tesoro) to sell €1.0-1.5B in 0.10% May 2033 inflation linked bonds (BTPei).

- 06:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Mar FGV Consumer Confidence: No est v 77 prior.

- 07:00 (UK) DMO to sell £1.8B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £0.5B and £0.8B respectively).

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Mar 18th: No est v $622.3B prior.

- 07:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 08:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil mid-Mar IBGE Inflation IPCA-15 M/M: 0.9%e v 1.0% prior; Y/Y: 10.7%e v 10.8% prior.

- 08:00 (MX) Mexico Jan IGAE Economic Activity Index (Monthly GDP) M/M: 0.4%e v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: 1.9%e v 1.3% prior.

- 09:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 09:10 (US) Fed’s Waller on digital currencies.

- 10:00 (US) Feb Pending Home Sales M/M: +1.0%e v -5.7% prior; Y/Y: -2.2%e v -9.1% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Mar Final University of Michigan Confidence: 59.7e v 59.7 prelim.

- 10:00 (BE) Belgium Mar Business Confidence: No est v 2.3 prior.

- 10:00 (US) Fed’s Williams.

- 11:30 (US) Fed’s Barkin.

- 12:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- (US) Fed’s Daly speaks at San Francisco Fed conference.

Weekend

- 21:30 (CN) China Feb YTD Industrial Profits Y/Y: No est v 178.9% prior.