Market movers today

The Ukraine-Russia stand-off continues to be a market focus. Although tensions seem to have eased overnight, the visibility on the outcome of the conflict remains low and Biden earlier this week said that Russia could attack Ukraine today.

On the economic front, the FOMC minutes from the January meeting are released today, where we will look for details about quantitative tightening and the 25bp vs 50bp hike question for the March meeting.

We have several Fed speakers today including Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester and St. Louis Fed President James Bullard.

In the US, we are looking forward to retail sales, especially in the light of the still skewed consumption pattern and high inflation.

The 60 second overview

Hope for diplomatic solution in Ukraine-Russia stand-off increases: Following a meeting with German Chancellor Scholtz, Russia's president said that Russia would "partially pull back troops" deployed near Ukraine and was seeking a "diplomatic path" to resolving a tense stand-off with the West. US President Biden welcomed further negotiations but warned that a Russian invasion "remains very much a possibility" and that Russian forces remain "in a threatening position". Following Putin's comment global risk sentiment improved, bolstering equities, credit spreads the Russian Rouble, other eastern European currencies such as PLN, HUF and CZK, as well as the Swedish Krona while oil prices, the Norwegian Krona and USD were among the losers.

Chinese inflation pressures ease: China's inflation eased in January as food and energy prices weakened. The producer price index rose 9.1% from a year earlier, down from 10.3% in December, while consumer-price inflation growth fell to 0.9% from 1.5%. Both gauges were below consensus forecasts. Easing of inflation pressures may allow the Chinese central bank to ease monetary policy to support the economy.

FI: Sentiment in EUR fixed income was slightly better yesterday on the news of (perhaps) reduced tension between Russia and Ukraine and markets were scaling slightly back on several 'premiums' as a result. Hence, spreads between semi-core/periphery European government bonds vs. Germany saw a modest decline and mostly pronounced in 10Y Italian yields dropping 1.3bp whereas German 10Y yield rose 2.3bp. Also looking at EUR credit spreads a tightening was seen and Bund ASW dropped some 4bp to a still very elevated level (that may be elevated for a longer period).

FX: Yesterday's relief rally was reflected in broad USD weakness among majors although the setback was still fairly modest in a historical perspective. RUB was naturally the session's biggest winner but also the central European currencies HUF, CZK and PLN had strong sessions. In the Scandies, SEK mirrored the broad move higher in global equities while NOK had a remarkably weak session taking into account the global environment.

Credit: The move in the credit markets improved yesterday on a more sanguine news-flow on the Russia/Ukraine conflict. We also saw evidence of the primary market being functional, with for example a two trance deal from BMW pricing a 6.25 year bond at MS + 35bp. Credit indicies improved with Main some 1.7bp tighter to 66.1bp and Xover some 8bp tighter to 324.1bp.

Nordic macro

Today brings Norwegian GDP data for Q4, completing the picture for 2021. Based on our assumption of a pandemic-related dip in activity in December, we expect mainland GDP climbed 1.0% q/q in Q4, resulting in growth for the year as a whole of 4.0%.