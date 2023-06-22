Share:

Ukraine’s counteroffensives have started but thus far their success is limited. A larger offensive has probably been delayed by the explosion of the Kakhovka dam.

Blinken visit to Beijing unfreezes US-China relations and may pave the way for a Biden-Xi meeting later this year. It is positive that communication lines are improving again but the rivalry will continue to be intense in the years ahead.

Recent developments related to Russia’s war in Ukraine

A lot has happened since our May update in Ukraine. Ukraine has started counteroffensives on multiple fronts but has thus far made only limited gains. Their large offensive is yet to begin and has probably been delayed due to flooding caused by the destruction of the Kakhovka dam. Regarding who is responsible for the apparent explosion of the dam, thus far evidence seems to point towards Russia (see e.g. New York Times). Yet, an authoritative assessment can only be made when independent investigators are given access to the site, and the current knowledge on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 explosions serves as a sharp reminder that one should be careful in making hasty conclusions. For NS1 and 2 sabotage, the investigations now incriminate a group with direct links to Ukraine (an interesting compilation of evidence by a former Guardian editor Brian Whitaker can be found here).

In any case, impacts from the destruction of the dam are substantial and long-ranging. By the third week of June, at least 52 people had been reported dead and more than 11,000 people had been evacuated. Apart from the immediate devastation, according to the UN, the destruction will have significant long-term impacts on Ukraine’s environment, economy and society, including long-term health risks from hazardous chemicals and an increase in waterborne diseases, and crop losses in the agricultural sector. The reconstruction of the hydro power plant is estimated to cost more than 1 billion USD.

Although Russian-occupied territories were widely affected by the flooding, the incident is now also complicating Ukraine’s counter-offensive. Even after water levels go down, the soil will remain wet for weeks, making it much more challenging for Ukraine to launch offensives. For now, it still seems Ukraine is conducting smaller offensives instead of gathering troops under one large offensive. We are yet to see troops re-grouping in a way that would indicate a mass offensive is imminent.

As we have written before, Russia has fortified the frontlines to the extent that pushing through will be a challenge for the Ukrainian armed forces even with state-of-the-art Western artillery such as Leopard tanks. A large counteroffensive bears the risk of substantial man and artillery losses, while from the Russian perspective defence operations are much less risky. A key challenge for the Ukrainian army is that they lack air superiority. Ukraine is set to receive the first batch of F-16 fighter jets in late September, which is too late for this summer’s offensive, and training the pilots will take another four months. But of course, as the conflict seems to be dragging on, fighter jets will eventually improve Ukraine’s position when they are operational.

