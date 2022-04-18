USDINR 76.3700 ▲ 0.19%.

EUR/USD 1.0796 ▼ 0.09%.

GBP/USD 1.3030 ▼ 0.22%.

India 10-Year Bond Yield 7.250 ▲ 0.49%.

US 10-Year Bond Yield 2.872 ▲ 2.27%.

ADXY 106.58 ▼ 0.11%.

Brent Oil 112.82 ▲ 1.00%.

Gold 1,985.30 ▲ 0.53%.

NIFTY 50 17,217.60 ▼ 1.48%.

Global developments

The European Central Bank (ECB) continued to remain growth supportive despite record Eurozone inflation. Markets have pared back expectations of hikes they expect to see from the ECB in 2022 to 60bps from 70bps. German bund yields dropped at the shorter end and the curve steepened. The Euro dropped below its recent low of 1.0806 to 1.0757 before recovering to end the week above 1.08.

The PBoC cut Reserve Requirement Ratio (RRR) for banks by 25bps to inject further liquidity into the banking system to cushion the economy from stresses induced by lockdowns. China is seeking to ensure Zero COVID at the community level by the 20th of April which implies no fresh cases outside of quarantine centers. Lockdowns and curbs would be the gradually relaxed post that.

There does not seem to be any immediate de-escalation insight on the Russia-Ukraine front. The risk of the EU banning oil imports from Russia is keeping markets on the edge.

Price action across assets

US yields are higher across the curve driven by higher real rates. The Dollar is stronger against majors as well as EM currencies. The overall tone is that of risk aversion. Asian equities are trading weak. Crude prices have inched higher. Gold is approaching the USD 2000 per ounce mark again.

BOJ Gov Kuroda says "recent sharp yen weakening" could impact firms' profit plans.

Domestic developments

USD/INR

The Rupee has been under pressure as crude prices have risen again. Higher inflation expectations make Rupee real rates negative. This would continue putting pressure on the Rupee. The depreciation has been tempered to some extent by the RBI which has been selling Dollars. This is reflected in the Reserves which continue to drop. The rupee is likely to open around 76.28 and trade in a 76.10-76.45 range intraday with depreciation bias. USD/INR OTC market would open at 9am instead of 10am from today onwards.

Bonds and rates

The bond markets are looking for some respite post the recent sell-off. However, respite has proven elusive so far with neither crude prices nor US treasuries relenting. We expect the yield on the 10y to trade in a broad 7-7.50% range over the next few weeks.

Equities

The Nifty has given significant gains from the day it had crossed 18000 on news of the HDFC-HDFC bank merger. The Nifty had ended 0.3% lower on Thursday at 17475. SGX is indicating an open around 17280.

Strategy

Exporters are advised to cover on upticks towards 76.10. Importers are suggested to cover on dips towards 75.40. The 3M range for USDINR is 74.00–77.00 and the 6M range is 73.80–77.30.

Oil prices rise on supply concerns as Ukraine crisis deepens.

FX outlook of the day

China's Q1 GDP expands 4.8% y/y, better than forecast, but risks to the outlook abound.

Economic calendar