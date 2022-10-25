Rishi Sunak continues to calm UK markets, with falling yields helping to benefit risk assets.

Markets on the rise, as central bank hikes approach terminal rate

“Markets have continued their upbeat tone despite continued warning signs over the economic difficulties ahead. Rising rates will likely bring unwelcome consequences, but markets are at least appearing positive at the thought that central banks will soon see their tightening phase run its course. Unfortunately, there is a strong chance that we will soon see that stubbornly high inflation could result in rates remaining elevated for longer than desired. Nonetheless, with yields drifting lower and the dollar on the back foot, we are seeing risk assets gain traction once again today.”

UK yields continue to slip, as Sunak arrives at Downing Street

“UK gilt yields have continued to track lower, as Rishi Sunak’s journey to Downing Street further improves market sentiment after a tumultuous month. With yields falling into a one-month low, we are seeing markets provide a clear vote of confidence that Sunak will manage to avoid the kind of missteps taken by his predecessor. Sunak’s appearance at Downing Street had a tangible effect on the pound today, which currently stands as the best performing of the major currencies over the past 24-hours. Unfortunately for the FTSE 100, its inverse correlation with the pound means that it stands as the one market in the red as we head into the close.”