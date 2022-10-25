Rishi Sunak continues to calm UK markets, with falling yields helping to benefit risk assets.
Markets on the rise, as central bank hikes approach terminal rate
“Markets have continued their upbeat tone despite continued warning signs over the economic difficulties ahead. Rising rates will likely bring unwelcome consequences, but markets are at least appearing positive at the thought that central banks will soon see their tightening phase run its course. Unfortunately, there is a strong chance that we will soon see that stubbornly high inflation could result in rates remaining elevated for longer than desired. Nonetheless, with yields drifting lower and the dollar on the back foot, we are seeing risk assets gain traction once again today.”
UK yields continue to slip, as Sunak arrives at Downing Street
“UK gilt yields have continued to track lower, as Rishi Sunak’s journey to Downing Street further improves market sentiment after a tumultuous month. With yields falling into a one-month low, we are seeing markets provide a clear vote of confidence that Sunak will manage to avoid the kind of missteps taken by his predecessor. Sunak’s appearance at Downing Street had a tangible effect on the pound today, which currently stands as the best performing of the major currencies over the past 24-hours. Unfortunately for the FTSE 100, its inverse correlation with the pound means that it stands as the one market in the red as we head into the close.”
AUD/USD bulls start to move out ahead of CPI data today.
Big moves in the forex space keep prospects of volatility alive. Aussie Consumer Price Index is on the cards for the day ahead and the market structure is showing the data could make or break for the pair after a series of whipsaw in recent sessions.
EUR/USD broke solid resistance levels and reclaimed 0.9900
EUR/USD reclaims the 50-DMA and 0.9900 as bulls’ eye parity. Short term, the EUR/USD formed a bullish-pennant that targets 1.0010 as its profit target. Factors like speculations of a Fed pivot and solid US corporate earnings keep risk-perceived assets bid.
USDJPY trading at more “healthy” levels
A dollar’s sell-off unexpectedly aided the Bank of Japan. USD/JPY trades below 148.00 as investors moved away from the safe-haven greenback. Easing US Treasury yields also weighed on the pair.
Gold builds cushion around $1,650 as yields set to bleed further
Gold price (XAU/USD) is building a base around the critical support of $1,650.00 after correcting from Tuesday’s high at $1,662.45. The precious metal could resume its upside journey as the spirits of market participants are extremely optimistic.
Bitcoin price: Will BTC break $28,500 after record-breaking period of low volatility?
Analysts at crypto intelligence tracker Glassnode argue that Bitcoin’s volatility has hit historical lows and a breakout in BTC is likely. Evaluating both the bullish and bearish scenario for Bitcoin price, analysts noted a conviction among BTC holders in the bear market.