UK Unemployment (Jul) – 14/09 – The unemployment picture for the UK economy has improved significantly over the last few months, a trend that is best illustrated with the sharp decline seen in the claimant count rate since March, when it was at 7.2%. Since then, we’ve seen a sharp decline, falling to 5.7% in July, as businesses continue to reopen, even with the delay to July 19th. Monthly claims fell by 7.8k in July, a modest slowdown from the 136k in June. The ILO unemployment rate for June saw a slight decline to 4.7%, with the furlough scheme still disguising the full effects of the pandemic. It is set to fall further to 4.6% for the three months to July, while wages growth has also moved higher rising to 7.4%, with the risks it could well move higher, and the inherent risks that this could have on UK inflation expectations. As the furlough scheme continues to wind down and businesses have to contribute more to the scheme, there is a high probability we could start to see the headline ILO number start to edge higher and converge towards the monthly claim’s numbers, although high vacancy rates could well mitigate some of this risk. Last week insolvency firm Mazars said that hotels and restaurants were already starting to feel the pinch, in a trend that looks likely to worsen as pandemic support programs start to come to an end. As a consequence, the risks for the unemployment outlook continue to look more positive than negative, with a lot of unfilled positions available for those who want them. The Bank of England is also more optimistic about the labour market than it was at the beginning of the year adjusting its outlook for unemployment to 5.2% for this year, and down to 4.7% in the second quarter of 2022. We also have the latest headline inflation numbers for August, and this is expected to see a big jump from 2% in July to 2.9%, which considering recent comments from Governor Andrew Bailey on policy normalisation, could increase pressure on the MPC to start removing stimulus.

UK Retail Sales (Aug) – 17/09 – since the big 9.2% rebound in April retail sales, UK consumer activity has been much more subdued with the last three months seeing a decline of -1.3% in May, a 0.2% gain in June and a -2.5% decline in July, despite the full relaxation of Covid restrictions. It would appear that this relaxation contributed to some of the fall in retail sales spending, as food sales fell back sharply with the reopening of restaurants and other hospitality venues, nonetheless the last three months have been particularly disappointing when you look at other areas of the economy which appear to have bounced back quite strongly. Other retail sales indicators have been much more robust when it comes to consumer activity, nonetheless the onset of the school holidays, as well as back to school spending should prompt a much more positive August number for consumer spending, the so called “pingdemic” notwithstanding. It is clear that the rules around isolation contributed to the sharp fall in July retail spending, with the biggest question being whether the relaxation of these rules on August 16th prompted a snapback, as people holiday at home, with expectations of a 1% rebound.

US Retail Sales (Aug) – 16/09 – US retail sales have been difficult to predict this year, up one month and down the next. In June we were expected to see a decline of -0.5% and ended up with a gain of 0.6%. This suggests that the recovery in consumption is patchy at best, and while the summer months have seen holiday and theme parks reopen, we’ve seen the price of used cars soar, while cases of the Delta variant have impacted consumer confidence with sharp drops across the board in August. This is particularly disappointing for an economy that relies so much on consumer spending, and which has seen retail sales stall over the last three months. A decline of -1.5% in May, a rise of 0.7% in June and a -1.1% decline in July looks set to be followed by another decline in August. The recent payrolls report for August showed that jobs growth in hospitality and leisure come to a shuddering halt, which doesn’t bode well for the winter given that for a lot of the US August is the last hurrah for the summer season, especially in the northern part of the US. This could see another month on month decline for consumer spending with a -0.7% fall in retail sales in August.

US CPI (Aug) – 14/09 – despite evidence that US PPI has continued to rise, US CPI slipped back in July, raising the possibility that we may have seen peak US CPI. Prices paid numbers in the latest ISM surveys also suggest that might be the case, with prices falling back, however it still seems a little too early to call time on rising US inflationary pressure. US CPI in July came in at 5.4%, while core prices fell back to 4.3%, however the continued rise in PPI suggests that this may have merely been a pause in the upward trajectory in prices. Energy prices have continued to remain elevated with the recent call by the Biden administration urging OPEC+ to increase crude oil production, an attempt to divert attention away from their own culpability in helping to push fuel prices higher. Despite the rise in PPI expectations are for headline CPI to come in unchanged, which seems a tad optimistic.

China Retail Sales (Aug) – 15/09 – over the past few months there has been growing signs that China’s economy is slowing down sharply. Weak PMI numbers and a decline in imports as well as exports speaks to an economy that is starting to misfire badly. July retail sales saw a sharp slowdown coming in at 8.5%, down from 12.1% in June, and much lower than estimates of 11.5%. Industrial production also slowed sharply to 6.4%, down from 8.3%. This slowdown is unlikely to be a one-off given that China appears to be adopting a zero-Covid policy, a policy that given the highly infectious nature of the delta variant will probably be difficult to achieve. The latest services PMI numbers also point to weakness with this week’s August retail sales numbers set to record a further slowdown to 7%, while industrial production is expected to rise by 5.8%, which would be its worst performance since August last year.

Associated British Foods Q4 21 – 13/09 – when ABF reported its H1 numbers in April the shares fell sharply after the company reported big losses in its Primark business. Why this was a surprise to investors is a little puzzling. It shouldn’t be a secret, that with all of its stores closed and no online operation that sales would suffer, and so it proved. Since then, the shares have failed to reverse that weakness, with the shares hitting an eight-month low in July, despite a recovery in trading that has been largely ahead of expectations in Q3. Retail revenue came in more than double in Q3, reaching £1.6bn, while its other businesses have also performed well. Sugar revenue saw a big increase to £406m, while agriculture and ingredients also saw decent gains, to £391m and £376m respectively, putting them both well ahead of last year. Grocery was the only underperformer with a decline of 3% though this was probably down to weaker comparatives, compared to a year ago. The company said it expects to see net cash for the full year to rise to £1.7bn, while also saying that it expects full year profits to be broadly in line with 2019/20 levels. In a further sign of confidence management announced they would be returning the £96m of the governments job retention scheme money, while also proposing an interim dividend of 6.2p per share, at a cost of £49m. As we look towards this week’s Q4 numbers the recent slowdown in consumer spending could be a risk to ABF’s hopes of meeting its end of year profit target, though with a share price down near its lows this year there is an argument for saying that most of the bad news is probably already in the price.

JD Sports H1 22 – 14/09 – one of the FTSE100 outperformers this year, the shares are up over 25% year to date, trading at new record highs, with the latest trading update showing that profits before tax were on track to come in at or above £550m. This is an impressive performance when set against the fact that the business has continued to expand, with the acquisition of DTLR Villa in the US, and Marketing Investment Group in Central Europe. It also rather jars against the reluctance of the business to return the fiscal help given by the UK government, when most of its peers have done so, and the fact that executive chairman Peter Cowgill has received £4.3m in bonuses. The company did say any decision on returning furlough money would not be taken until there was more certainty around the trading outlook, however given current circumstances, and the fact that current trading is likely to be fairly positive there would appear to be little justification for not returning the money. Having boosted the dividend as well as bonuses earlier this year, it’s pretty awful optics to pay these out, as well as bonuses to senior management, while not paying back the furlough money. With net cash at the end of last year of £795.4m its not as if they can’t afford it. The company may well also give an update on whether it intends to appeal the latest CMA decision to block its Footasylum acquisition, the logic of which seems more unfathomable with each passing week, given that more and more brand sales are now being done direct.

Darktrace FY21 – 15/09 – very much a UK IPO success story the shares have done very well since jumping out of the blocks back on 30th April, launching well above its 250p IPO price, rising steadily before peaking at 784p in July. In July the company upgraded its full year growth forecasts in its first update since listing. Full year revenue is expected to come in at $278m, a rise of almost 40%. The company said it had increased its client base by 42% to around 5,600 customers. The company also said it was upgrading its forecasts for 2022 for annualised recurring revenue (ARR) from 26.5%-29.5% to between 32% and 34%. So far so good however the shares did suffer a setback when it was reported that shareholder Mike Lynch lost his appeal against extradition to the US on fraud charges, while some other investors took advantage of the expiration of a lockup period to take some profit on their stakes. While Mr Lynch is likely to appeal, it once again raises the concern that, as a key shareholder in the company through his Invoke Capital Fund, any fallout from Lynch’s problems with the US could prompt an unwelcome distraction for, and on the business, and Lynch’s involvement in it.

Ocado Q3 21 – 14/09 – it’s not been a great year so far for Ocado shares, its amongst the top 10 worst performing FTSE100 stocks year to date, although its still well up on where it started 2020, pre pandemic. That said it would appear that the easy wins for shareholders may well be in the rear-view mirror. The fact that at the start of February Ocado’s share price almost put it within touching distance of Tesco, the UK’s number one food retailer, despite full year revenues that were a mere fraction of Tesco’s £58bn, at £2.33bn, appears to have prompted a reassessment, with the declines probably down an expectation that an easing of restrictions and reopening of the UK economy would prompt a slowdown in revenues. Ocado has continued to invest in automation spending £287m to acquire Kindred Systems and Haddington Dynamics at the end of last year, both companies that specialise in robotics manufacture. In April the company took this further investing £10m into Oxbotica, a company that specialises in software for driverless vehicles, which would be used in and around its warehouses and distribution sites. This investment in new technology is a key plank in the company’s desire to optimise its growth potential as it continues to sign new deals and gets the benefit from the deals it signed with the likes of Marks and Spencer last year, which helped push retail revenues up by 19.8%, to £1.22bn. This looks set to continue after M&S upgraded its guidance last month for the first time in over 20 years. The main concern for shareholders is the gap currently between its current valuation and its prospects for future revenue growth, however given recent declines in the share price this is less of a problem than it was back in February. H1 total revenues saw a rise of 21.4% to £1.3bn, narrowing pre-tax losses to £23.6m This week’s Q3 numbers will be an early indication of how well the business is shaping up in this current fiscal year. New fulfilment centres are expected to boost the performance in the second half of the year, with Andover coming back on line in Q3, and Purfleet set to open in Q4.