Today’s positive unemployment figures continue the recent trend which has seen unemployment fall for several months in a row and reaches the lowest level in 2021. This paints a slightly brighter picture for the economy as many businesses contend with rising prices, labor shortages and supply chain issues and could be used by the Bank of England to justify adjusting monetary policy after unexpectedly leaving it unchanged in its most recent meeting.
Crypto market in the red after US infrastructure bill passes
After several days of gains, which saw Bitcoin hover near its all-time high as many other altcoins managed to reach new highs, we are seeing a significant pullback in the crypto market today with most tokens down over 10% and BTC trading around $60,000. This comes after news that China will be intensifying the repression of cryptocurrency mining by imposing punitive electricity prices on households that mine crypto. Furthermore, US president Biden signed the $550 billion infrastructure deal which includes some major tax implications for most retail crypto investors as it would require them to report their holdings. While these factors may frighten some investors and newcomers to the market, some experienced traders will have seen similar-sized corrections in the past and could potentially be eyeing opportunities as mainstream adoption of cryptocurrencies and NFT’s continues to move further. On the other hand, the extreme volatility that the market is prone to could lead to a potential domino effect if more negative news were to emerge and take prices to new lows.
X-Trade Brokers Dom Maklerski S.A. does not take responsibility for investment decisions made under the influence of the information published on this website. None of the published information can be treated as a recommendation, disposition, promise, or guarantee that the investor will achieve a profit or will minimize risk using the information published on this website. Transactions including investment instruments, especially derivatives using leverage, are in its nature speculative and can provide both profits and losses that can exceed the initial deposit engaged by the investor.
EUR/USD: A weak rebound reveals a still strong bearish trend
Euro recovered some lost ground from the lowest level since July 2020 near 1.1260 and climbed to 1.1335 but then dropped back toward 1.1300. The combination of a stronger USD, a decline in equity prices and a slide of the euro against its main rivals favored the retreat.
GBP/USD extends rebound, closes in on 1.3500
GBP/USD gained traction in the early American session on Wednesday and started to push higher toward 1.3500. The modest dollar weakness and the stronger-than-expected inflation report from the UK help the pair gather bullish momentum.
XAU/USD bulls eager to end consolidation phase, critical drop in yields eyed
Is the correction over? That is the crucial question for gold bulls after the recent bounce. Buyers can be thankful for a drop in US Housing Starts – which came out at 1.52 million annualized vs. 1.58 million expected in October.
Ethereum price crash halted, but the point of max pain is yet to come
ETH price saw its uptrend grind to a halt on Tuesday as ETH price shed 10% of its value. During the rout, many bulls got stopped out of their long positions, and this saw an acceleration of buy-side demand declining.
WTI drops to fresh daily lows under $79.50 despite bullish inventory report
WTI has turned lower in recent trade, breaking out to fresh daily lows despite a bullish inventory report. The report has perhaps been interpreted as increasing the likelihood that the Biden administration taps the SPR.