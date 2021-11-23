UK the outperformer as German cases raise risk of lockdown measures

Rising Covid cases in Germany and France have sent the CAC and DAX lower despite a wider risk-on move. Meanwhile, Joe Biden’s ploy to drive down energy prices through a move to release strategic reserves backfires.
- US stocks rebound amid mixed European session
- UK Covid booster programme helps drive FTSE outperformance
- Crude on the rise despite Biden-led move to release strategic stockpiles
US markets have helped lift sentiment this afternoon, as risk assets gain traction after a week of sharp losses. Sentiment on mainland Europe has been inconsistent at best today, with an impressive batch of PMI surveys on partially helping to alleviate fears over increasingly likely Covid restrictions in Germany. While the imposition of restrictions in Netherlands, Austria, and Belgium have brought a raft of protests, the rapid rise in German cases does spell trouble for consumer spending around the critical festive period. The relative outperformance of UK stocks provides a reflection of a world-leading booster programme, but markets will be highly sensitive over case numbers given the risk of a similar rise in cases closer to home.
Joe Biden’s grandiose plans to drive down energy prices appears to have fallen by the wayside today, with an unprecedented move to release oil reserves alongside a host of Asian nations doing little to help drive down prices this afternoon. Today’s rise in crude oil prices does highlight the fact that governments are struggling to actually lift production to a level that would balance the market, with an emergency release of reserves seen as an unsustainable way to drive down prices. While Joe Biden will know that higher fuel costs are intrinsically linked with his declining approval ratings, today highlights how his lack of support for higher oil & gas exploration could come at a cost in the polls.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
