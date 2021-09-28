Stall, turns to fall

That's the risk anyway. And the issues are beginning to stack up.

Federal Reserve, as we forecast, moving its tapering and hiking timetable forward.

US debt ceiling deliberations stretch on.

Energy disruption becoming a trend from Texas, to UK, to China. Fuel and electricity disruption events.

US economy is undeniably in a significant slow-down phase.

China's economy is slowing back to below pre-covid levels of activity.

German/Europe politics become permanently less settled as Merkel moves on.

Australia

Iron Ore prices are down 60%. There goes the Federal budget.

Evergrande problems have a direct impact on demand for Australian iron ore as the construction industry cools.

Deteriorating diplomatic relationships with several European and Asian countries.

Very possibly in recession as forecast Q3, Q4, and possibly Q1.

Forecasts of a sharp rebound increasingly seen to be what they are, fantasy. The rebound will occur, but nothing of the kind of last time round.

US and Australian equity markets, as well as the Australian dollar, could well come under increasing pressure.

Where is the good news?

Vaccinations do markedly reduce the impact of Delta, and limit the ability of further significant mutations.

This is great news. My caution all along has been that while vaccinations are a wonderful development, there are unknowns in terms of long term health impact, but more importantly, that they are not at all 100% effective.

UK study

Israel has already notified the world of demising vaccination effectiveness, and now the UK has completed a study confirming this. The UK study has Astrazeneca being 67% effective and Pfizer being 80% effective. However, they have found the effectiveness of Pfizer reduces by a huge 22% every two months. On the bright side there are some earlier indications that a third booster keeps the protection higher for longer, than just the first two shots. The other good news is that Astrazeneca does not appear to fall away as quickly.

The other warning sign for the NSW plan is again the Israeli experience. NSW/Australia should out-perform Israel, all of a sudden, as it appears our appetitive for Astra may prove beneficial after all. Albeit, with significant side effect concerns. Israel has by far greater vaccination levels than our targets. It is, however, largely Pfizer based. That is a positive in terms of initial protection, 80% v 67%, but after 3-4 months Pfizer is beginning to dip below AstraZeneca. So, not entirely identical, but the warning is this, Israel with a similar population to NSW is experiencing in the order of 7,000 new cases daily, and 40 to 50 deaths. These numbers jump around from day to day, but this is a reasonable picture of what is happening there.

With this level of risk in mind, it may only just be possible for NSW and Australia to stick to the current road map. It is highly unlikely however, that the low virus states, WA, Queensland and South Australia, would view it at all appropriate to open their borders to New South Wales and Victoria, until they have observed the experiment there for several months.

That is their opportunity, and one they are likely to sit with.

All in all, both the global and domestic economic environments are currently highly problematic, and far from equity market friendly.

US 500

Perhaps just the first very early stage of a roll over.

AUS 200

Will take a lead from the US, but has its own problems.

EUR/USD

Looking lead like.

AUD/USD

Deceivingly comfortable, for just the moment, perhaps.

Active investment management has never been more important.