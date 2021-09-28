Stall, turns to fall
That's the risk anyway. And the issues are beginning to stack up.
-
Federal Reserve, as we forecast, moving its tapering and hiking timetable forward.
-
US debt ceiling deliberations stretch on.
-
Energy disruption becoming a trend from Texas, to UK, to China. Fuel and electricity disruption events.
-
US economy is undeniably in a significant slow-down phase.
-
China's economy is slowing back to below pre-covid levels of activity.
-
German/Europe politics become permanently less settled as Merkel moves on.
Australia
-
Iron Ore prices are down 60%. There goes the Federal budget.
-
Evergrande problems have a direct impact on demand for Australian iron ore as the construction industry cools.
-
Deteriorating diplomatic relationships with several European and Asian countries.
-
Very possibly in recession as forecast Q3, Q4, and possibly Q1.
-
Forecasts of a sharp rebound increasingly seen to be what they are, fantasy. The rebound will occur, but nothing of the kind of last time round.
-
US and Australian equity markets, as well as the Australian dollar, could well come under increasing pressure.
Where is the good news?
Vaccinations do markedly reduce the impact of Delta, and limit the ability of further significant mutations.
This is great news. My caution all along has been that while vaccinations are a wonderful development, there are unknowns in terms of long term health impact, but more importantly, that they are not at all 100% effective.
UK study
Israel has already notified the world of demising vaccination effectiveness, and now the UK has completed a study confirming this. The UK study has Astrazeneca being 67% effective and Pfizer being 80% effective. However, they have found the effectiveness of Pfizer reduces by a huge 22% every two months. On the bright side there are some earlier indications that a third booster keeps the protection higher for longer, than just the first two shots. The other good news is that Astrazeneca does not appear to fall away as quickly.
The other warning sign for the NSW plan is again the Israeli experience. NSW/Australia should out-perform Israel, all of a sudden, as it appears our appetitive for Astra may prove beneficial after all. Albeit, with significant side effect concerns. Israel has by far greater vaccination levels than our targets. It is, however, largely Pfizer based. That is a positive in terms of initial protection, 80% v 67%, but after 3-4 months Pfizer is beginning to dip below AstraZeneca. So, not entirely identical, but the warning is this, Israel with a similar population to NSW is experiencing in the order of 7,000 new cases daily, and 40 to 50 deaths. These numbers jump around from day to day, but this is a reasonable picture of what is happening there.
With this level of risk in mind, it may only just be possible for NSW and Australia to stick to the current road map. It is highly unlikely however, that the low virus states, WA, Queensland and South Australia, would view it at all appropriate to open their borders to New South Wales and Victoria, until they have observed the experiment there for several months.
That is their opportunity, and one they are likely to sit with.
All in all, both the global and domestic economic environments are currently highly problematic, and far from equity market friendly.
US 500
Perhaps just the first very early stage of a roll over.
AUS 200
Will take a lead from the US, but has its own problems.
EUR/USD
Looking lead like.
AUD/USD
Deceivingly comfortable, for just the moment, perhaps.
Active investment management has never been more important.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1685-80 support with eyes on ECB’s Lagarde, Fed’s Powell
EUR/USD is tackling 1.1700, consolidating early Asian losses. Market sentiment improves amid hopes over US stimulus, China’s Evergrande. US Treasury yields refresh three-month tops, favoring US dollar bulls. Speeches from Lagarde, Powell awaited.
GBP/USD hangs around 1.3700 amid firmer US dollar
GBP/USD is consolidating gains above 1.3700 in early European trading. The US Dollar Index stays strong near 93.50 ahead of Powell testimony. The risk-on market mood and BOE rate hike signal outweigh Brexit concerns and fuel problem.
Gold remains poised to extend losses below $1,750 on renewed USD gains
Gold prices continue to trade pessimistically following the previous session’s downside momentum. The prices found some buying interest on the worries over China’s Evergrande debt crisis on Monday as investors ditched riskier assets.
Institutional investors bought the Bitcoin dip amid China’s crackdown on cryptocurrencies
A recent report revealed that institutional investors took last week’s volatility as an opportunity to purchase cryptocurrency investment products, which generated $95 million worth of inflows, marking a 126% weekly increase.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence Preview: Unhappy but still spending
The collapse of consumer optimism in August has not exacted the expected toll from American spending, the most important factor in sustaining the US economic recovery. August’s confidence reading at 113.8 was the lowest since February.