Gambling stocks are on the rise thanks to an impressive US expansion for Flutter Entertainment. A sharp slump in the ZEW economic survey highlights growing fears around the Chinese and European rise in Covid cases.
- FTSE 100 on the rise as treasury yields continue to rise
- ZEW collapse highlights Delta and Chinese concerns
- Flutter Entertainment pushes higher as US business outperforms
European markets have enjoyed a positive end to the day, with the FTSE 100 pushing into a fresh one-month high as reopening plays gain traction over growth stocks. That focus on value or pro-cyclical stocks has been highlighted by the declines seen in the Nasdaq, with the US 10-year yields rising to the highest level in almost a month. Fears around the Delta variant certainly remain evident, yet that caution also brings potential hesitation amongst central bankers. Amongst all the talk of tapering, we are seeing the tone in China shift in anticipation of further easing to counteract the impact of recent lockdowns. Closer to home, the capitulation in the ZEW German economic sentiment survey served to highlight growing fears around a fourth Coronavirus wave in the region. However, the German ZEW survey also shed a light on concerns over Chinese growth, with restrictions in the Asian powerhouse likely to hurt the big exporters.
Gambling stocks are a big outperformer today as Flutter Entertainment earnings shone a light on the potential benefits that come with US expansion. The loosening of gambling restrictions in the US seemed to overlap with the UK clampdown on fixed odds betting terminals. While investors have known that the stringent restrictions on in store terminals would hurt the bottom line, the size of the potential opportunity from US deregulation has been somewhat of an unknown. The 159% rise in US revenues at Flutter does highlight how the industry can look ahead with confidence as they seek to cast aside concerns evident over recent years.
This information has been prepared by IG, a trading name of IG Markets Limited. In addition to the disclaimer below, the material on this page does not contain a record of our trading prices, or an offer of, or solicitation for, a transaction in any financial instrument. IG accepts no responsibility for any use that may be made of these comments and for any consequences that result. No representation or warranty is given as to the accuracy or completeness of this information. Consequently any person acting on it does so entirely at their own risk. Any research provided does not have regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any specific person who may receive it. It has not been prepared in accordance with legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research and as such is considered to be a marketing communication. Although we are not specifically constrained from dealing ahead of our recommendations we do not seek to take advantage of them before they are provided to our clients.
