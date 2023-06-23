Despite surging yields, the GBP finds itself in a struggle as the UK grapples with stubborn inflation. This week’s unexpected surge in both headline and core inflation left the Bank of England with no choice but to implement a hefty 50bps hike on Thursday. The UK faces the daunting task of taming inflation without hindering its growth prospects. Brace yourself for potential GBP downturns in the coming weeks if the BoE succumbs to the pressure of short-term interest rates, pushing rates up to the projected 6% mark. The showdown begins!
Other key events from the past week
GBP: Core Inflation gains, June 21: UK core inflation surprised to the upside at 7.1%y/y vs 6.8% forecast. This shows a rise in UK core inflation and increases the risk of stagflation ahead for the UK. This sent the EURGBP sharply higher.
GBP: BoE dilemma, June 22: The BoE hiked by 50bps in a surprise move this week. It now faces the incredibly difficult task of tackling inflation without stifling growth. If/as stagflationary fears grow that should weaken the GBP.
CHF: SNB interest rate decision, June 22: Inflation in Switzerland currently sits at 2.2 which is the second lowest of the G20 countries, but the SNB hiked by 25bps and indicated that additional hikes will still be needed.
Key events for the coming week
CAD: Inflation data, June 27: CAD inflation data will be crucial this week for the BoC’s rate decision on July 12. If the core reading comes in high then the CAD is likely to strengthen as bets firm up for another 25bps hike.
Seasonal Insights: Patterson Companies’ strong summer.
USD: Core PCE print, June 30: The Fed’s preferred measure of inflation is core PCE and this will be a major market focus next week. If this is a major miss to the downside gold bulls will likely be cheering and expecting gold to run higher.
High-Risk Investment Warning: Contracts for Difference (‘CFDs’) are complex financial products that are traded on margin. Trading CFDs carries a high degree of risk. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent expert advice if necessary and speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Please think carefully whether such trading suits you, taking into consideration all the relevant circumstances as well as your personal resources. We do not recommend clients posting their entire account balance to meet margin requirements. Clients can minimise their level of exposure by requesting a change in leverage limit. For more information please refer to HYCM’s Risk Disclosure. *Any opinions made in this material are personal to the author and do not reflect the opinions of HYCM. This material is considered a marketing communication and should not be construed as containing investment advice or an investment recommendation, or an offer of or solicitation for any transactions in financial instruments. Past performance is not a guarantee of or prediction of future performance. HYCM does not take into account your personal investment objectives or financial situation. HYCM makes no representation and assumes no liability as to the accuracy or completeness of the information provided, nor any loss arising from any investment based on a recommendation, forecast, or other information supplied by an employee of HYCM, a third party, or otherwise. Without the approval of HYCM, reproduction or redistribution of this information isn’t permitted.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps below 1.0900 after dismal EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under heavy bearish pressure and broke below 1.0900 early Friday. Disappointing PMI surveys from Germany, France and Eurozone seem to be weighing heavily on the Euro, while the US Dollar continues to gather strength on risk aversion.
GBP/USD holds near 1.2700 after UK Retail Sales and PMI data
GBP/USD stays on the back foot and trades deep in the negative territory near 1.2700. Although the UK Retail Sales data came in slightly better than expected, souring market mood and disappointing UK business PMIs keep the pair undermined. Focus shifts to the S&P Global US PMIs.
Gold retreats as USD Index prints a fresh day high, US PMI eyed
Gold price (XAU/USD) has witnessed selling pressure around $1,917.50 in the European session. The short-lived pullback in the precious metal has concluded and it is expected to drop back to an intraday low at $1,910.00.
Will Bitcoin take a break after $30,000?
Bitcoin price remains highly bullish on all timeframes. The recent rally has pushed it to the $30,000 psychological level. Altcoins are likely going to be sidelined while investors pour capital into BTC, pushing the big crypto to scale higher heights.
Keeping up with the central banks
The Bank of England’s (BoE) decision to step up the pace of rate hikes at the 13th meeting since the start of the tightening policy has been broadly unwelcomed from households, to bond and stock investors, and to FX traders.