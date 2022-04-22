UK retail sales plunged by -1.4% in March, hurt by declining consumer confidence, as well as a sharp fall in fuel sales as the rising cost of living prompted consumers to pare back non-essential spending, and drive their cars less. Not only that but we had downward revisions to the February numbers, from -0.3% to -0.5%.
In cutting back on their spending, consumers will also have had one eye on the upcoming surge in energy bills, as well as other price rises, which will have hit their wallets in April.
We also can’t forget to mention the fiscal own goal of the Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak in going through with his National Insurance tax hikes, against a chorus of voices urging him to defer them. He can’t say he wasn’t warned.
It is true that he has taken some measures to alleviate the hit to people’s finances, but it is very much the fiscal equivalent of tinkering around the edges, and points to a very challenging few months for consumers, exacerbated by tax rises, which could and should have been postponed.
However, this is spun, this consumer slowdown is very much one of the government’s own makings and is likely to make for a difficult summer for business and consumers alike.
Today’s numbers could also play into the calculus around next month’s Bank of England rate decision with the prospect that we could get a split between those members who may want to go down the 50bps rate hike route, and those who would prefer to hike by 25bps. The central bank is facing an unenviable task this summer, facing an inflation problem that it is behind the curve on, and having to consider raising rates further into the teeth of an economic slowdown.
With consumer confidence levels back close to levels last seen in July 2008, the likelihood of further declines in consumer spending looks high, even as the warmer weather helps to reduce energy usage as we head into the summer.
Until we get some further clarity on what the Bank of England might do next month in terms of outlining a policy response, the pound could well remain under pressure, with the recent lows at 1.2970 likely to give way to a potential move towards 1.2800. This has become much more likely given the perception that the Federal Reserve seems more determined to squeeze down on inflation much harder.
Spread bets and CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 70.5% of retail investor accounts lose money when spread betting and/or trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how spread bets and CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends slide below 1.0800 despite upbeat EU PMI data
EUR/USD came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European session and fell below 1.0800 amid risk aversion early Friday. Although the data from the eurozone showed that the private sector business activity expanded at a robust pace in April, major European stock indices are trading deep in negative territory.
GBP/USD tests 1.2900 after mixed UK PMI data
GBP/USD came under heavy bearish pressure on disappointing UK Retail Sales data on Friday and touched its weakest level since November 2020 near 1.2900. The mixed April UK PMI surveys don't allow the British pound to stage a recovery.
Gold displays another failed attempt of breakout above $1,950, US PMI eyed
Gold has recorded a strong rebound after hitting a low of $1,945.97 in the Asian session. The precious metal is attempting to breach its crucial resistance of $1,954.16 as DXY displayed a subdued performance in early Tokyo.
Bitcoin: Early longers trapped, a move to $46,200 likely
Bitcoin price shows an interesting move to the downside to purge the sell-side liquidity before heading up to $46,200. Investors can expect BTC to stabilize between $40,100 to $40,500 and trigger a run-up to yearly open.
S&P Global Manufacturing and Services PMI: Inflation behind the veil Premium
Business attitudes have remained upbeat in the US even as inflation takes an ever bigger bite of consumer income and economic growth is expected to plummet in the first quarter.