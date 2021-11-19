Asia Market Update: Equity markets trade generally higher; Hang Seng lags on figures from Alibaba; Japan confirmed stimulus package; UK retail sales due later today.
General trend
- EUR/USD trades slightly lower after prior gain.
- Copper FUTs rise over 1%.
- US equity FUTs rise after mixed session on Wall St.
- US Fed Chair announcement in focus.
- Nikkei has traded modestly higher, little reaction seen to stimulus confirmation; Index heavyweights lag [Fast Retailing and Softbank Group].
- Hang Seng TECH index has dropped >2% after earnings/guidance from Alibaba; Alibaba drops over 10%.
- Shanghai Composite ended morning trading slightly higher (+0.3%).
- S&P ASX 200 has also seen a slight gain.
- Companies due to report during the NY morning include Buckle, Foot Locker, Tuniu Corp.
Headlines/Economic Data
Australia/New Zealand
-ASX 200 opened flat.
- (AU) Australia reappoints Carol Schwartz as Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Board Member for additional 5-year term [has been RBA board member since 2017].
- (AU) Former Australia PM Rudd: Australia not responding well with China, President Xi is more assertive than predecessors.
- (AU) Australia sells A$1.0B v A$1.0B indicated in 0.25% Nov 2024 bonds, Avg Yield: 0.9588%, bid to cover 4.74x.
- (NZ) New Zealand Oct Credit Card Spending M/M: +8.4% v -3.3% prior; Y/Y: -5.6% v -12.9% prior.
- (NZ) Markets are pricing in 36bps rate hike at next Wed's [Nov 24th] Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) policy meeting [implies some probability of a 50bps rate hike] - US financial press.
Japan
-Nikkei 225 opened +0.1%.
- (JP) JAPAN OCT NATIONAL CPI Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.2%E; CPI EX-FRESH FOOD (CORE) Y/Y: 0.1% V 0.1%E.
- (JP) Japan Final Stimulus Draft confirms spending of ~¥55.7T.
- (JP) Japan PM Kishida: Have compiled a strong economic package with ¥56T spending and ¥79T overall size [in line], put together economic measures for post coronavirus.
- (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Release of "Final Report on the Results of the Public Consultation on the Treatment of Tough Legacy Contracts in Japan" (the Cross-Industry Committee on Japanese Yen Interest Rate Benchmarks).
Korea
-Kospi opened +0.1%.
- (KR) South Korea Oct PPI M/M: 0.8% v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.9% v 7.5% prior (fastest annual pace since 2008).
- (KR) Bank of Korea (BOK) expected to raise inflation forecasts at next week's policy meeting, expected to affirm GDP forecasts; cites analyst; the article notes the BOK is widely expected to hike rates by 25bps to 1.00% - financial press.
China/Hong Kong
Hang Seng opened -1.5%; Shanghai Composite opened flat.
- (CN) China Daily: China said to be considering measures to cut taxes and fees by up to CNY500B in order to support small and medium-sized cos.
- (CN) China Securities Journal: Local Govts need to increase bond sales to meet targets.
- (CN) Property Developer Zhongliang [2772.HK] notes remittance of funds to cancel $99.5M of its Nov 2021 notes, $100.5M in notes due Nov 2021 remain outstanding.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Injects CNY50B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY50B prior; Net drain CNY50B v Net drain CNY50B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.3825 v 6.3803 prior.
- (HK) China PBOC sells CNY25B in 3-month and 12-month bills in Hong Kong.
- (CN) China Ministry of Finance (MOF) Sells 3-month and 6-month bills.
- (CN) China Central Bank (PBOC) Body: Financial institutions should actively provide exchange rate hedging services; Should NOT help companies speculate [from Nov 18th].
- (CN) China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said to ease requirement related to insurers' investments in bonds - US financial press.
North America
- (US) Said that Senator Manchin (D-WV) has sought meetings with current Fed Chair Powell and with potential nominee Brainard (Dove) - Press.
- (US) CBO statement: Pres Biden tax enforcement element of reconciliation bill would reduce US budget deficit by $127B over 10 years.
- (US) Fed's Daly (non-voter, dove): A low unemployment rate does not mean everyone who wants a job can get one.
- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau has raised concerns on the US Proposed Electric Vehicle (EV) Tax credits [follows meeting with Biden].
- (US) Federal Reserve issues new rule that US banks must report hacking incidents within 36 hours; Compliance required by May 1st.
- (US) WEEKLY EIA NATURAL GAS INVENTORIES: +26 BCF VS. +24 BCF TO +26 BCF INDICATED RANGE.
- (US) OCT LEADING INDEX: 0.9% V 0.8%E.
- (US) NOV PHILADELPHIA FED BUSINESS OUTLOOK: 39.0 V 24.0E 39.0 (highest since April >50, which was a 48-year high).
- (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 268K V 260KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 2.08M V 2.120ME.
- (US) US Govt identified several vials on Nov 15h and sent the frozen vials labelled smallpox to the CDC on Nov 18th; CDC confirms no trace of Variola virus in vials.
- (US) White House: 'Build Back Better' would reduce deficit by $112B over the next 10 years based on its new analysis.
- (CA) Canada PM Trudeau: Confirms raising concerns on US Tax credits for EVs and Buy America.
Europe
- (UK) Compromise between UK and Europe on EU judges is reportedly within reach in Northern Ireland talks - UK press.
- (UK) Nov GfK consumer Confidence: -14 v -18e.
- (RU) Russia Pres Putin: Talks on settling Ukraine crisis are headed to a dead end; US and its allies are not taking Russia's 'red lines' seriously.
Levels as of 00:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, +0.4%, ASX 200 +0.2% , Hang Seng -1.7%; Shanghai Composite +0.3% ; Kospi +0.6%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: +0.4%; Nasdaq100 +0.5%, Dax +0.3%; FTSE100 +0.3%.
- EUR 1.1374-1.1352 ; JPY 114.39-114.22 ; AUD 0.7283-0.7266 ;NZD 0.7049-0.7016.
- Gold +0.2% at $1,864/oz; Crude Oil +0.8% at $79.01/brl; Copper +1.7% at $4.3740/lb.
