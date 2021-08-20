Notes/Observations

- UK July retail sales data misses consensus suggesting recovery losing momentum.

- UK July budget deficit narrows to almost half of pandemic level.

Asia

- Japan July National CPI Y/Y: -0.3% v -0.4%e; CPI ex-fresh food (core) Y/Y: -0.2% v -0.4%e.

- China Monthly 1-year and 5-year Loan Prime Rate setting unchanged; but future rate cut expectations growing.

- China said to have postponed a vote to add anti sanctions law to Hong Kong Law (unexpected). Legislation which would punish companies that abide by the US sanctions or do not carry out China's law.

Coronavirus

- Sydney lockdown extended until end of Sept.

- New Zealand lockdown level 4 lockdown to be extended until at least early next week.

- Three fully vaccinated Senators (Independent King, Republican Wicker and Democrat Hickenlooper) tested positive for C-19.

Europe

- Germany Finance Ministry Monthly Report stated that the economy was on track for stronger growth in Q3.

Americas

- Fed Chair Powell to deliver a speech on the economic outlook at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Aug 27th.

- Treasury Sec Yellen letter to Senators noted the Delta variant might challenge local markets and the economy; States could use relief funds to assist the unemployed.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 -0.18% at 466.42, FTSE -0.19% at 7,045.44, DAX -0.35% at 15,709.90, CAC-40 -0.23% at 6,590.55, IBEX-35 +0.16% at 8,916.00, FTSE MIB -0.39% at 25,828.50, SMI -0.33% at 12,362.90, S&P 500 Futures -0.42%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open mixed; ; ; FTSE 100 supported by M&A; Morrisons agrees to be acquired by CD&R at improved price, Fortress yet to respond; Norway Royal Salmon to be acquired by SalMar; focus on release of EMA’s CHMP decisions later; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Foot Locker, The Buckle and Deere.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Marks & Spenser [MKS.UK] +11% (trading update), Norway Royal Salmon [NRS.NO] +14% (offer), WM Morrison Supermarkets [MRW.UK] +4% (confirms offer).

- Healthcare: AstraZeneca [AZN.UK] -1% (COVID-19 drug trial results).

- Industrials: Heijmans [HEIJ.NL] -9% (earnings).

Speakers

- Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis (CPB) updated its growth outlook which raised 2021 GDP growth from 3.2% to 3.8%and cut 2022 GDP growth from 3.3% to 3.2%.

- Turkey Fin Min Elvan saw 2021 GDP growth over 8.0%; Reiterates govt’s priority was to reverse inflation tendency path.

- Libya PM Dbeibah pledged to hold elections in December.

Currencies/ Fixed income

- USD maintained its firm tone aided by safe-haven flows aide by worries about widespread coronavirus infections. Greenback also getting support from prospect of a looming Fed taper which continued to throw cold water on risk appetite.

- GBP/USD holding above the 1.36 level after UK July retail sales registered its sharpest decline since the economy was in lockdown in January.

- EUR/USD reproaching its 9-month low as the pair remained below the 1.17 handle.

Economic data

- (DE) Germany July PPI M/M: 1.9% v 0.8%e; Y/Y:10.4 % v 9.2%e.

- (UK) July Retail Sales (ex-auto/fuel) M/M: -2.4% v +0.1%e; Y/Y: 1.8% v 5.8%e.

- (UK) July Retail Sales (including auto/fuel) M/M: -2.5% v +0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 5.9%e.

- (UK) July Public Finances (PSNCR): -£2.3B v +£11.2B prior; Net Borrowing: £9.6B v £11.0Be; Central Government NCR: £1.8B v £19.2B prior; PSNB (ex-banking groups): £10.4B v £11.9Be.

- (NO) Norway Q2 Overall GDP Q/Q: +1.1% v -0.6% prior; GDP Mainland Q/Q: 1.4% v 1.6%e.

- (NO) Norway Jun Overall GDP M/M: 0.8% v 1.0% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: 0.7% v 1.3%e.

- (MY) Malaysia mid-Aug Foreign Reserves: $111.3B v $111.1B prior.

- (SE) Sweden Q2 Industry Capacity: 91.3% v 89.7% prior.

- (SE) Sweden Q2 Total No. of Employees Y/Y: +1.6% v -1.5% prior.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 85.6K v 93.0K tons prior.

- (TW) Taiwan July Export Orders Y/Y: 21.4% v 21.5%e.

- (PL) Poland July Real Retail Sales M/M: 2.1% v 3.0%e ; Y/Y: 3.9% v 4.7%e; Retail Sales Y/Y: 8.9% v 8.1%e.

- (PL) Poland July Construction Output Y/Y: 3.3% v 6.8%e.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 13th (RUB): 14.33T v 14.25T prior.

- (TW) Taiwan Q2 Current Account Balance: $B v $26.0B prior.

- (BE) Belgium Aug Consumer Confidence Index: 5 v 8 prior.

Fixed income issuance

- None seen.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (IN) India to sell combined INR260B in 2023, 2031 and 2061 bonds.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2046 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland July PPI M/M: No est v 0.9% prior; Y/Y: No est v -5.3% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.0B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0.5B, £1.0B and £1.5B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (IN) India announces upcoming bill issuance (held on Wed).

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland to sell 2024 and 2030 RIKB Bonds.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 13th: No est v $621.5B prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada Jun Retail Sales M/M: +4.5%e v -2.1% prior; Retail Sales (ex-auto) M/M: +4.5%e v -2.0% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- (AR) Argentina July Budget Balance (ARS): No est v -153.2B prior.

- (MX) Mexico Citibanamex Survey of Economists.