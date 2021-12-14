UK remains on Omicron watch with MP's voting on COVID-19 restrictions today [Video]

- Christmas Twitter poll (00:00).

- Main headlines in play and sentiment at the European open (1:02).

- Review of EURUSD and what to watch in next 24 hours (2:01).

- The UK remains on Omicron watch as Parliament votes today (3:29).

- White House scrambles to save Build Back Better bill (5:51).

- Elon Musk sells another $906.5mln worth of Tesla shares (6:35).

- Main calendar events to watch today (7:32).