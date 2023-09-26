EUR: Focus on inflation this week
The Eurozone's PMI figures, released last Friday, slightly exceeded expectations, but they still indicated a significant contraction in economic activity. This has raised concerns about the possibility of negative GDP growth in the second half of the year. CFTC data reveals that net long positions in EUR/USD have been reduced even further, falling below 15% of open interest for the first time since October 2022 in the week leading up to the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting. The Fed's hawkish stance and the absence of positive economic news from the eurozone likely encouraged speculators to continue unwinding their long euro positions.
Later this week, the eurozone's Consumer Price Index (CPI) releases could be a critical event for the euro. A surprise increase in CPI could rejuvenate expectations for another European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate hike this year.
However, unless there is a bullish CPI outcome for the euro, it appears that EUR/USD is poised to test the 1.0600 level, with the risk leaning towards a drop to 1.0500 in the short term. Nevertheless, the euro's responsiveness to ECB speakers has been relatively muted recently.
GBP: Weak PMIs suggest rates have peaked
The British pound is on course to be the weakest among G10 currencies in the third quarter. This decline has been driven by a significant adjustment in expectations for domestic interest rates, following the Bank of England's decision to pause its rate hikes. The PMI data released on Friday unequivocally justified the BoE's choice to keep rates unchanged, as the numbers were lower than anticipated and signalled greater economic challenges for the UK in the third quarter.
Prior to the November meeting, the Bank of England will receive one more set of inflation and wage data. However, economics team from ING now predicts that the central bank will maintain its current stance, signalling the end of the tightening cycle in the UK. Market sentiment aligns with this projection, with only a 25% chance of a rate hike in November and a 50% probability of an increase by December.
This week, the UK is not slated to release any major economic data, aside from the final second-quarter GDP figures. Additionally, there are only two scheduled speakers from the Bank of England. While EUR/GBP has surged to 0.8700, it may struggle to maintain these gains, primarily because a substantial portion of the dovish adjustment in the Sonia curve has already occurred. Moreover, the euro's momentum is currently subdued. In the case of GBP/USD (Cable), the risks are tilted toward a test of the crucial 1.2000 level soon if the US dollar remains strong.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stays depressed below 1.0600 on firmer US Dollar, yields
EUR/USD keeps its bearish momentum intact while consolidating below 1.0600 in early Europe on Tuesday. The pair remains undermined by the ongoing uptrend in the US Dollar alongside the US Treasury bond yields on the Fed's higher for-longer rate view.
GBP/USD hangs near multi-month low, seems vulnerable around 1.2200 amid bullish USD
The GBP/USD pair remains under selling pressure and trades in negative territory for the fourth consecutive week during the early European session on Tuesday. The major pair trades near 1.2203, losing 0.07% on the day.
Gold price languishes near one-and-half-week low on hawkish Fed expectations
Gold price prolongs its descending trend witnessed over the past week or so and weakens further below the $1,915 level, hitting over a one-week low on Tuesday. The US Dollar (USD) stands tall near its highest level since December 2022 touched on Monday and continues to undermine the XAU/USD.
Shiba Inu inspired meme coin BONE notes first rise following the 55% crash in two months
Bone ShibaSwap, also known as BONE, is one of the few meme coins that had a positive run on Monday. The meme coin is best known for being a token of the Shiba Inu ecosystem but is slowly emerging into an entity of its own, provided it can attract enough users to fuel its long overdue recovery.
US Consumer Confidence Preview: Expectations turn critical after Fed’s announcement Premium
The United States (US) CB Consumer Confidence is expected to have extended its decline in September after trimming June and July gains in August. The index, which reflects prevailing business conditions and aims to predict what will happen in the upcoming months, is foreseen at 105.5 in September.