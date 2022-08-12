Notes/Observations

- Bullish tones continue after US PPI yesterday which reinforced lower than expected CPI the day before. USD is stronger this morning after reversing lows generated from the data during the week.

-During EU session, no misses in major data as UK Q2 prelim GDP contracts less than expected at -0.1% QoQ and Jun industrial production beats. Elsewhere, Sweden CPI remains high but follows US at lower than estimates while Turkey industrial production beats.

-Continental Europe final data confirmed prelims as France and Spain CPI read highest annual pace since 1985, with no revisions. Poland final CPI also matched prelim. France Q2 unemployment with no surprises at 7.4%.

-Macro news revolves around Rhine river levels as Germany reported they see no halted ship traffic today, despite earlier forecasts of Kaug point becoming impassable due to low depths. Kaug depth teases around 40cm level, with any level below 55cm restricting some cargo load amounts or movements. No rain is forecast and levels could drop into 35-37cm. Commodity sector in Europe, specifically around coal, have been negatively affected, with Rhine freight costs climbing considerably since the start of the week.

Asia

- New Zealand July Manufacturing PMI: 52.7 v 50.0 revised prior (12th month of expansion).

- Japan PM Kishida to hold meeting on Monday, Aug 15th to call for measures regarding the rise food prices and need to increase low wages.

- China to carry out military drills in the South China Sea and Bohai from Fri (Aug 12th) for the next six days.

Americas

- Fed's Daly (Nonvoter, Dove) reiterated stance that CPI number showed some improvement, but too soon to declare victory. More restrictive policy needed next year to curb inflation. Saw 50bps rate hike in Sept ras her 'baseline' scenario but open to a 75bps option.

- Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) raised the Overnight Rate by 75bps to 8.50% (as expected). To assess the magnitude of the upward adjustments in the reference rate for its next policy decisions based on the prevailing conditions.

Energy

- Chevron [CVX] said to have shut the Mars, Ursa, and Olympus deep water crude oil platforms in US Gulf due to flange leak at Port Fourchon facility booster station.

Speakers/fixed income/FX/commodities/erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +0.42% at 442.02, FTSE +0.59% at 7,509.86, DAX +0.62% at 13,779.21, CAC-40 +0.47% at 6,575.74, IBEX-35 +0.80% at 8,446.81, FTSE MIB +0.58% at 22,990.00, SMI +0.06% at 11,161.74, S&P 500 Futures +0.64%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher on light trading and maintained a positive bias through early part of the session; sectors among those trending higher are consumer discretionary and industrials; underperforming sectors include telecom and technology; Eurofins acquires majority stake in QSAI; GSK responds to litigation from Haleon over Zantac; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include Spectrum Brands, and Broadridge Financial.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Boozt Fashion [BOOZT.SE] +13% (earnings), 888 Holdings [888.UK] -9% (earnings).

- Energy: EnBW [EBK.DE] +2% (earnings).

- Healthcare: GSK [GSK.UK] +2%, Halion [HLN.UK] +0.5%, Sanofi [SAN.FR] -0.5% (statement on litigation).

- Technology: SimCorp [SIM.DK] -6.5% (earnings).

- Materials: K+S [SDF.DE] -5% (analyst action).

Speakers

- German Economy Ministry report said to see a worsening of the domestic economy in H2. It cited reduced gas deliveries, rising energy prices, continued supply chain issues and overall uncertainty.

- Czech Central Bank (CNB) Aug Minutes noted that members preferred a stable rate outlook. Holub (chief economist) saw risk of anchored inflation expectations, Vice Gov Zamrazilova was prepared to vote for more rate hikes if evidence of wage-price spiral emerged, Member Dedek saw no signs of wage-price spiral at this time. Member Frait was prepared to vote for more rate hikes if domestic demand did not cool off.

- Germany reportedly did not see low Rhine River levels halting ship traffic (*8reminder: reports circulated that Rhine River was would become effectively impassable at Kaub (key point between Frankfurt and Dusseldorf)on Aug 12th).

Currencies/fixed income

- USD was steady after two sessions of softness in the aftermath of below consensus inflation data (CPI and PPI). Dealers noted that should the Fed meet market expectations to raise rates by only 50 basis points in September it could mark the peak of its aggressive rate-increase cycle.

- EUR/USD drifted back below the 1.03 level despite final CPI reading for France and Spain hovered at record highs. Sentiment weighed upon after comments from German Economy Ministry that it saw a worsening of the domestic economy in H2.

- GBP/USD below the 1.22 area despite Q2 GDP and Jun production data was better than expected. The Jun GDP reading contracted and foreshadowed the likely recession coming as highlighted by recent BOE staff projections.

Economic data

- (FI) Finland Jun Current Account Balance: -€0.1B v -€1.9B prior.

- (FR) France Q2 ILO Unemployment Rate: 7.4% v 7.3%e; Mainland Unemployment Rate: 7.2% v 7.1%e.

- (UK) Jun Monthly GDP M/M: -0.6% v -1.2%e.

- (UK) Q2 Preliminary GDP Q/Q: -0.1% v -0.2%e; Y/Y:2.9 % v 2.8%e.

- (UK) Q2 Preliminary Private Consumption Q/Q: -0.2% v 0.0%e; Government Spending Q/Q: -2.9% v -0.1%e; Gross Fixed Capital Formation Q/Q: 0.6% v 0.1%e; Exports Q/Q: 2.4% v 5.3%e; Imports Q/Q: -1.5% v +0.4%e.

- (UK) Q2 Preliminary Total Business Investment Q/Q: 3.8% v 1.2%e; Y/Y: 5.0% v 8.3% prior.

- (UK) Jun Industrial Production M/M: -0.9% v -1.4%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.6%e.

- (UK) Jun Manufacturing Production M/M: -1.6% v -1.9%e; Y/Y: 1.3% v 0.8%e.

- (UK) Jun Construction Output M/M: -1.4% v -2.0%e; Y/Y: 4.1% v 3.2%e.

- (UK) Jun Index of Services M/M: % v -1.0%; 3M/3M: % v -0.4%e.

- (UK) Jun Visible Trade Balance: -£22.9B v -£22.3Be; Overall Trade Balance: -£11.4B v -£10.2Be; Trade Balance Non EU: -£12.3B v -£9.6 prior.

- (SE) Sweden July CPI M/M: 0.1% v 0.3%e; Y/Y: 8.5% v 8.7%e CPI Level: 371.28 v 371.87e.

- (SE) Sweden July CPIF M/M: -0.2% v +0.1%e; Y/Y: 8.0% v 8.3%w.

- (SE) Sweden July CPIF (ex-energy) M/M: 0.4% v 0.5%e; Y/Y: 6.6% v 6.6%e.

- (FR) France July Final CPI M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.1% prelim; CPI (ex-tobacco) Index: 112.11 v 112.11e.

- (FR) France July Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: 0.3% v 0.3% prelim; Y/Y: 6.8% v 6.8% prelim.

- (FR) France Q2 Preliminary Wages Q/Q: 1.3% v 0.9%e.

- (ES) Spain July Final CPI M/M: -0.2% v -0.2% prelim; Y/Y: 10.8% v 10.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain July Final CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.6% v -0.5% prelim; Y/Y: 10.7% v 10.8% prelim.

- (ES) Spain July Final CPI Core M/M: -0.3% v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: 6.1% v 6.1% prelim.

- (TR) Turkey Jun Industrial Production M/M: 1.3% v 0.0%e; Y/Y: 8.5% v 6.7%e.

- (TR) Turkey Central Bank TCMB July Inflation Expectation Survey: Next 12 Months: 42.0% v 40.2% prior.

- (TR) Turkey Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: 5.5% v 21.2% prior.

- (IT) Italy Jun Total Trade Balance: -€2.2B v -€0.1B prior; Trade Balance EU: €0.8B v €0.2B prior.

- (PL) Poland July Final CPI M/M: 0.5% v 0.4% prelim; Y/Y: 15.6% v 15.5% prelim.

- (RU) Russia Narrow Money Supply w/e Aug 5th (RUB): 14.34T v 14.25T prior.

- (CZ) Czech Jun Current Account (CZK): -45.4B v -25.0Be.

- (CN) Weekly Shanghai copper inventories (SHFE): 41.8K v 34.8K tons prior.

- (HK) Hong Kong Q2 Final GDP Q/Q: 1.0% v 0.9% prelim; Y/Y: -1.3% v -1.4% prelim.

- (TW) Taiwan Q2 Preliminary GDP (2nd reading) Y/Y: 3.1% v 3.1%e.

- (EU) Euro Zone Jun Industrial Production M/M: 0.7% v 0.2%e; Y/Y: 2.4% v 1.0%e.

Fixed income issuance

- (IN) India sold total INR280B vs. INR320B indicated in 2024, 2029, 2032 and 2061 bonds.

Looking ahead

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (ZA) South Africa to sell combined ZAR1.2B in I/L 2033, 2038 and 2050 Bonds.

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland Jun Property Prices M/M: No est v 0.8% prior; Y/Y: No est v 14.4% prior.

- 06:00 (PT) Portugal Q2 Labor Costs Y/Y: No est v 1.1% prior.

- 06:00 (UK) DMO to sell £3.5B in 1-month, 3-month and 6-month bills (£0B, £B and £B respectively).

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:30 (IN) India Weekly Forex Reserve w/e Aug 5th: No est v $573.9B prior.

- 07:30 (IS) Iceland switch auction.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jun Current Account-€2.5Be v -€1.9B prior; Trade Balance: -€1.6Be v -€1.2B prior; Exports: €27.2Be v €28.1B prior; Imports: €28.9Be v €29.3B prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India Jun Industrial Production Y/Y: 10.3%e v 19.6% prior.

- 08:00 (IN) India July CPI Y/Y: 6.8%e v 7.0% prior.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) July Import Price Index M/M: -1.0%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 9.4%e v 10.7% prior; Import Price Index (ex- petroleum) M/M: -0.1%e v -0.4% prior.

- 08:30 (US) July Export Price Index M/M: -1.0%e v +0.7% prior; Y/Y: No est v 18.2% prior.

- 10:00 (US) Aug Preliminary University of Michigan Confidence: 52.5e v 51.5 prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Manufacturing Production Y/Y: 14.0%e v 46.2% prior; Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 29.9% prior.

- 11:00 (CO) Colombia Jun Retail Sales Y/Y: 18.0%e v 34.8% prior.

- 11:00 (EU) Potential sovereign ratings after European close.

- 12:00 (RU) Russia Q2 Advance GDP (1st Reading) Y/Y: -4.7%e v 3.5% prior.

- 13:00 (US) Weekly Baker Hughes Rig Count.

- 13:00 (MX) Mexico July Total Formal Job Creation: No est v 60.2K prior.