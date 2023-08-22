Recent UK economic data has been a mixed bag, with wages rising at a much-accelerated rate but inflation decelerating as expected.
While the Bank of England will be relieved at the latter, the former will remain a concern as wage growth even near those levels is not consistent with inflation returning sustainably to target over the medium term.
The ONS released new figures overnight that appeared to suggest core inflation is not rising as fast as the CPI data suggests. The reportedly more sophisticated methodology concluded that core prices rose 6.8% last month, down from 7% the previous month and 7.3% the month before.
The official reading for July was slightly higher at 6.9% but down from only 7.1% in May. So not only is the new methodology showing core inflation lower last month but the pace of decline is much faster. That will give the BoE hope that price pressures are easing and they’re expected to do so much more over the rest of the year.
The pound has continued to trend higher against the dollar over the last week or so having corrected quite considerably since the middle of last month. This may just be a consolidation period as part of a broader correction, with 1.28 continuing to provide significant resistance. A move below 1.26 would suggest this is the case.
Oil eases further as Chinese economic hopes fade
Oil prices are slightly lower again on Tuesday having fluctuated quite a lot so far this month, only to trade slightly below where it started. I'm struggling to read too much into this month's price action, despite the narrative as I'm just not convinced much has fundamentally changed.
There's always been a risk of US rates remaining higher for longer, while China's recovery has been sluggish for months, as has their response to it. We need to see a significant change in the trend of the data to seriously change the outlook for crude and we haven't seen that. It may come over the next month or so but for now, we just appear to have seen crude move into a higher range between $80-$90.
A choppy period for gold ahead of Jackson Hole
It's been a choppy day for gold, with the price fluctuating around $1,900 after breaking below there last week for the first time since June. It's also the first time the yellow metal has spent any decent time below here since March. The prospect of higher yields for longer is clearly taking a toll, particularly in this quieter period amid such uncertainty.
It does appear to have run into some support over the last week though, perhaps with traders now having an eye on Jackson Hole and whether Jerome Powell will deliver another big Fed moment. In all likelihood, the data over the coming weeks and the September meeting will probably be the big moments for the yellow metal.
This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.
Opinions are the authors — not necessarily OANDA’s, its officers or directors. OANDA’s Terms of Use and Privacy Policy apply. Leveraged trading is high risk and not suitable for all. You could lose all of your deposited funds.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0850 as USD gathers strength
EUR/USD lost its traction and declined toward 1.0850 after rising above 1.0930 in the early European session on Tuesday. The US Dollar stays resilient against its rivals amid cautious market mood and weighs on the pair. Investors keep a close eye on comments from Fed officials.
GBP/USD declines below 1.2750 on cautious market mood
GBP/USD rose to 1.2800 in the early European session on Tuesday but failed to preserve its bullish momentum. With the US Dollar finding demand as a safe haven following the bearish opening in Wall Street, the pair declined below 1.2750 and turned negative on the day.
Gold rebounds toward $1,900 as US yields lose traction
Gold price declined below $1,890 amid renewed US Dollar strength on Tuesday but managed to stage a rebound. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retreated toward 4.3% from the multi-year high it set earlier in the day, helping XAU/USD find a foothold.
Optimism price emerges as the quickest Ethereum L2 to recover as demand rises by 150%
Optimism price made its way back up rather quickly; however, it still has a long way to go before it can completely recover all its losses. Interestingly, the altcoin is finding support from its investors at a time when most of the other altcoins are losing the same.
BIDU stock rises 4% following 43% increase in adjusted earnings
Baidu (BIDU) stock surged in Tuesday’s premarket following the Chinese search giant’s release of a major earnings beat for the quarter ending June 30. Baidu stock has increased 4.5% to $130.50 at the time of writing, while NASDAQ 100 futures have gained 0.7%.