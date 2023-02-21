Share:

Today’s PMI data paints a positive picture with the composite output index reaching an 8 month high showing the fastest rate of private sector output expansion. Meanwhile, services and manufacturing also showed signs of improvement and may further boost expectations of a policy approach change by the Bank of England in the coming months as it evaluates key macroeconomic reports relating to activity and inflation. All in all, this data suggests that the UK economy is in part recovering despite the ongoing cost of living crisis and general uncertainty which has made it quite difficult to predict what the government and central bank’s intentions are in the near future. The pound rose sharply against the USD after the report, easily breaking through the 1.21 handle and reaching the highest level since the 15th of February while the FTSE100 also appears to be making an attempt to recover as it hovers around 7967 points.

Bitcoin hovers around $25,000 as uncertainty continues

The main cryptocurrency continues to trade sideways at the start of the week after a mixed performance so far this month with the price today hovering around the key $25,000 level as Bitcoin’s hash rate reached the highest level ever while general uncertainty dominates the market after a long weekend in the US reduced liquidity in the market. Investors are focused on global PMI data today and potential news relating to crypto regulations as several countries continue to hint at a potential expansion of the sector. Meanwhile, Ethereum pulled back from the $1,700 level and is currently testing an interesting support area around $1684 while most major altcoins attempt to find a direction ahead of the US open. Despite this, as we have seen in the past, the crypto market can rapidly become quite volatile and investors should be wary of major moves as breakthroughs of key levels could cause a significant shift in sentiment and subsequent corrections.