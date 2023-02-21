Share:

UK manufacturing PMI came out better than expected 49.2, slightly below the expansion territory but services PMI came out strong, at 53.3 from 48.7 revisions last months. That's a strong bounce, and with this data, inflation will not come down easily, so BoE should probably do more to fight the inflation. So hawkish bets is causing a sharp bounce on EURGBP which can be now headed higher into wave D of a triangle. Strong resistance is at 1.2270/1.23.

