Notes/Observations

-Major focus on UK as PM Johnson plans to resign following over 55 MP resignations, but possibly staying on while a leadership contest determines his successor. Awaiting official confirmation from PM directly. GBP/USD moved higher on speculation.

-Risk appetite continues to crawl higher, building on a week of gains in the US as recession outlook sparks investment back into assets that favor from a lower interest rate environment.

-UK house prices registered 12th straight increase and highest annual pace since 2004, defying rising rates, lower consumer confidence and negative growth forecasts.

-Various European industrial production readings better than expected but Norway Mainland GDP contracted M/M at -0.2%.

-Asia closed +0.2-1.5% higher. EU indices start +0.8-2.0% with bond yields also higher. US futures are +0.0-0.5%. Safe haven: Gold +0.3%, DXY -0.1%; Commodity: Brent -0.3%, WTI -0.2%, Copper +2.3%, UK Nat Gas +8.6%; Speculative: BTC +1.6%, ETH +3.8%.

Asia

- BOJ said to consider decreasing GDP forecast for 2022, increasing CPI forecast for 2022 and 2023 (**Note: The BOJ's next outlook report is due Thurs, July 21st).

- Shanghai reports total 54 coronavirus cases (the most since late May) compared to 24 prior; 2 cases found outside of quarantine; Beijing reports 4 new COVID cases on Wed [Jul 6th].

- Hong Kong said to have strengthened coronavirus testing for arrivals into the country, Suspends flight route suspension program [eases flight restrictions].

- Tokyo Gov said to be considering potential coronavirus restrictions.

- China Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) has released its plans to increase auto consumption; Reiterates looking into extending NEV purchase tax exemption.

Europe

- UK PM Johnson removed Housing Sec Michael Gove from cabinet (**Reminder: Wed session saw Session saw over three dozen government resignations and many more Tory MP’s denounce his character and integrity).

- UK PM Johnson rejected Sturgeon’s request for independence referendum. Matter now moves to UK Supreme Court to determine the devolved government’s legal right to a vote. (**Note: Scotland First Min Sturgeon: had hope to hold Scottish independence referendum on Oct 19, 2023.

- IMF Chief Georgieva stated that IMF to downgrade prior forecast for 3.6% growth in global economy in 2022 and 2023. Could not rule out possibility of global recession in 2023.

- Ireland Central Bank raises 2022 CPI EU harmonized (HICP) forecast from 6.5% to 7.8% and raised 2023 CPI EU harmonized (HICP) from 2.8% to 4.2%.

Americas

- FOMC Jun Minutes noted that many members saw significant risk of entrenched inflation; even more restrictive policy was possible if elevated inflation persisted.

Energy

- Weekly API Crude Oil Inventories: +3.8M v -3.8M prior.

Speakers/Fixed income/FX/Commodities/Erratum

Equities

Indices [Stoxx600 +1.06% at 411.64, FTSE +0.86% at 7,168.90, DAX +1.59% at 12,794.92, CAC-40 +1.48% at 5,999.69, IBEX-35 +1.65% at 8,080.05, FTSE MIB +2.14% at 21,368.00, SMI +0.92% at 10,940.50, S&P 500 Futures +0.32%].

Market Focal Points/Key Themes: European indices open generally higher and advanced into the green as the session progressed; sectors leading to the upside include Energy and Industrials; lagging sectors include consumer discretionary and utilities; Essity acquires Modibodi; French government to take full control of EDF; focus on release of ECB minutes later in the session; earnings expected in the upcoming US session include NCR and Hellen of Troy.

Equities

- Consumer discretionary: Currys [CURY.UK] +5% (earnings), RS Group [RS1.UK] +3% (trading update), Persimmon [PSN.UK] -6% (trading update), Entain [ENT.UK] -6% (trading update), Jet2 [JET2.UK] -10% (earnings).

- Consumer staples: Suedzucker [SZU.DE] +1% (earnings).

- Energy: Shell [SHEL.UK] +1% (Q2 update).

- Industrials: John Wood Group [WG.UK] +3% (trading update).

- Telecom: Pearson [PSN.UK] +1% (trading update).

Speakers

- French Fin Min Le Maire reiterated that current EU debt rules were obsolete; wanted further economic reforms. New measures to combat inflation cost ~€20B.

- Greece Fin Min Staikouras: 2022 GDP growth likely to be above 3.1%.

- UK PM Johnson said to be planning to resign with an official statement expected within the coming hours.

- Newly appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer (Fin Min) Zahawi: Johnson must go.

- UK Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR): Public debt is on an unsustainable long-term path.

- US State Dept official noted that Blinken-Wang G20 talks to cover a range of topics. US was not expecting wider G20 consensus on China. No announcement on China tariffs expected at meeting.

- China Commerce Ministry (MOFCOM) Shu reiterated that domestic trade faced increasing uncertainties in H2. Trade and economic teams from both China and US sides had maintained communications. Having US remove China tariffs would help reduce US inflation. Urged the US not to introduce new trade measures.

- China said to be considering $220B stimulus via bond sales.

Currencies/Fixed income

- USD holds onto its recent strength on diverging central bank views but some unwinding of safe-haevn flows pushed up bond yields.

- GBP/USD rebounded from session lows after reports circulated that UK PM Johnson was planning to resign. The pair approached the 1.20 area. Later reports noted Johnson would remain as caretaker until a new party leader was appointed in Oct.

- EUR/USD hovering near 20-year lows as market participants scaled back interest rate expectations for the ECB more aggressively compared to the Fed due to concerns over the deteriorating global growth outlook.

Economic data

- (SE) Sweden Jun Maklarstatistik Housing Prices Y/Y: 3% v 6% prior; Apartment Prices Y/Y: 2% v 5% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jun CPI M/M: 0.0% v -0.6% prior; Y/Y: 8.6% v 8.8% prior.

- (NL) Netherlands Jun CPI EU Harmonized M/M: -0.1% v -0.8% prior; Y/Y: 9.9% v 10.2% prior.

- (CH) Swiss Jun Unemployment Rate: 2.0% v 2.0%e; Unemployment Rate (seasonally adj): 2.2% v 2.2%e.

- (DE) Germany May Industrial Production M/M: 0.2% v 0.4%e; Y/Y: -1.5% v -1.8%e.

- (SE) Sweden Jun Budget Balance (SEK): -30.5B v +69.2B prior.

- (NO) Norway May Overall GDP M/M: +0.4% v -0.4% prior; GDP Mainland M/M: -0.2% v +0.5%e.

- (NO) Norway May Industrial Production M/M: +0.7% v -0.3% prior; Y/Y: 5.1% v 3.0% prior.

- (NO) Norway May Manufacturing Production M/M: -2.2% v +1.3% prior; Y/Y: -2.0% v +2.4% prior.

- (DK) Denmark May Industrial Production M/M: 2.8% v 0.1% prior.

- (ZA) South Africa Jun Gross Reserves: $58.9B v $59.3B prior; Net Reserves: $53.8B v $54.4B prior.

- (AU) Australia Jun Foreign Reserves: A$79.9B v A$77.3B prior.

- (TH) Thailand Jun Consumer Confidence: 41.6 v 40.2 prior (1st rise in 6 months).

- (CH) Swiss Jun Foreign Currency Reserves (CHF): 849.8B v 925.5B prior.

- (CZ) Czech May National Trade Balance (CZK): -23.3B v -23.0Be.

- (CZ) Czech May Industrial Output Y/Y: 6.3% v 1.6%e; Construction Output Y/Y: 3.3% v 4.0% prior.

- (HU) Hungary May Preliminary Trade Balance: +€0.1B v -€0.5B prior.

- (HU) Hungary Central Bank raised One Week Deposit Rate by 200bps to 9.75% (more-than-expected).

- (MY) Malaysia end-Jun Foreign Reserves: $109.0B v $109.2B prior.

- (CN) China Jun Foreign Reserves: $3.071T v $3.113Te.

Fixed income issuance

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold total €4.73B vs. €4.0-5.0B indicated range in 2026, 2032 and 2052 bonds.

- Sold €1.174B in 5.90% July 2026 SPGB; Avg Yield: 1.299% v 0.083% prior; Bid-to-cover: 2.66x v 2.19x prior (Jun 18th 2020).

- Sold €2.263B in 2.55% Oct 2032 SPGB bond; Avg Yield: 2.454% v 1.601% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.45x 1.27x prior (May 19th 2022 under 0.70% Apr 2032 SPGB).

- Sold €1.294B in 1.90% Oct 2052 SPGB bond, Avg Yield: 3.192%, bid-to-cover: 1.44x.

- (ES) Spain Debt Agency (Tesoro) sold €470M vs. €250-750M indicated range in 1.00% Nov 2030 inflation linked bonds (SPGBi); Real Yield: % v -1.335% prior; Bid-to-cover: x v 1.54x prior.

- (FR) France Debt Agency (AFT) sold total €11,998B vs. €11.0-12.0B indicated range in 2032, 2044, 2048 and 2053.

- Sold €5.622B in new 2.00% Nov 2032 Oat; Avg Yield: 1.92% v 1.72% prior; Bid-to-cover: 1.93x v 2.02x prior.

- Sold €2.229B in 0.50% Jun 2044 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.38% v 0.85% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.88x v 1.90x prior.

- Sold €1.455B in 2.00% May 2048 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.44% v 0.29% prior, Bid-to-cover: 2.01x v 1.87x prior.

- Sold €2.692B in 0.75% May 2053 Oat; Avg Yield: 2.52% v 1.96% prior; bid-to-cover: 1.58x v 1.97x prior.

Looking ahead

- (PL) Poland Central Bank (NBP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Base Rate by 75bps to 6.75%.

- 05:25 (EU) Daily ECB Liquidity Stats.

- 05:30 (HU) Hungary Debt Agency (AKK) to sell 12-month bills.

- 05:45 (IE) ECB’s Lane (Ireland, chief economist).

- 06:00 (IE) Ireland May Industrial Production M/M: No est v -9.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v -28.7% prior.

- 06:00 (CZ) Czech Republic to sell 1-month Bills.

- 06:45 (US) Daily Libor Fixing.

- 07:00 (ZA) South Africa May Electricity Consumption Y/Y: No est v -2.0% prior; Electricity Production Y/Y: No est v -3.7% prior.

- 07:00 (BR) Brazil Jun FGV Inflation IGP-DI M/M: 0.6%e v 0.7% prior; Y/Y: 11.1%e v 10.6% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun CPI M/M: 0.8%e v 0.2% prior; Y/Y: 8.0%e v 7.7% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun CPI Core M/M: 0.8%e v 0.6% prior; Y/Y: No est v 7.3% prior.

- 07:00 (MX) Mexico Jun Vehicle Production: No est v 275.5K prior; Vehicle Exports: No est v 244.7K prior.

- 07:30 (US) Jun Challenger Job Cuts: No est v -20.7K prior; Y/Y: No est v -15.8% prior.

- 08:00 (PL) Poland Jun Official Reserves: No est v $156.2B prior.

- 08:00 (BR) Brazil CONAB Crop Report.

- 08:00 (UK) Daily Baltic Dry Bulk Index.

- 08:30 (US) Initial Jobless Claims: 230Ke v 231K prior; Continuing Claims: 1.33Me v 1.328M prior.

- 08:30 (US) May Trade Balance: -$87.4Be v -$87.1B prior.

- 08:30 (CA) Canada May Intl Merchandise Trade (CAD): 2.5Be v 1.5B prior.

- 08:30 (CL) Chile Jun Trade Balance: No est v $0.9B prior; Total Exports: No est v $9.3B prior; Total Imports: No est v $8.4B prior; Copper Exports: No est v $3.8B prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Jun Official Reserve Assets: No est v $587.4B prior.

- 09:00 (RU) Russia Gold and Forex Reserve w/e July 1st: No est v $586.1B prior.

- 09:00 (CL) Chile May Nominal Wage Y/Y: No est v 8.0% prior.

- 09:00 (UK) BOE’s Mann.

- 10:00 (CA) Canada Jun Ivey Purchasing Managers Index (seasonally adj): No est v 72.0 prior.

- 10:00 (MX) Mexico Central Bank (Banxico) Jun Minutes.

- 10:00 (GR) ECB’s Sttournaras.

- 10:30 (TR) Turkey Jun Cash Budget Balance (TRY): No est v 149.2B prior.

- 10:30 (US) Weekly EIA Natural Gas Inventories.

- 11:00 (US) Weekly DOE Oil Inventories.

- 11:30 (US) Treasury to sell 4-Week and 8-Week Bills.

- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Waller.

- 13:00 (US) Fed’s Bullard.

- 15:00 (AR) Argentina May Industrial Production Y/Y: No est v 4.7% prior; Construction Activity Y/Y: No est v 8.8% prior.

- 18:00 (NZ) New Zealand Jun Heavy Truckometer M/M: No est v -1.7% prior.

- 19:00 (PE) Peru Central Bank (BCRP) Interest Rate Decision: Expected to raise Reference Rate by 50bps to 6.00%.

- 19:30 (JP) Japan May Household Spending Y/Y: +2.1%e v -1.7% prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jul BoP Current Account: ¥172.0Be v ¥501.1B prior; Adjust Current Account: ¥154.9Be v ¥511.5B prior; Trade Balance (BOP): -¥2.043Te v -¥688.4B prior.

- 19:50 (JP) Japan Jun Bank Lending Y/Y: No est v 0.7% prior; Bank Lending (ex-trusts) Y/Y: 0.8%e v 0.9% prior.

- 23:30 (JP) Japan to sell 3-Month Bills.