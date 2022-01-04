- Overview of major headlines in play and sentiment at the EU open (00:00).
- Tesla shares rise 14% on Monday after delivery update (2:30).
- Apple market cap briefly tops $3trl (4:42).
- UK PM Johnson admits Omicron putting NHS under pressure (6:28).
- Update on Omicron situation in the US (7:58).
- OPEC+ expected to increase update in February (8:57).
- China's December factory activity returns to growth (11:16).
- Turkish inflation hits 36%, highest in Erodgan era (12:43).
- White House likely to nominate Philip Jefferson for Fed seat (13:35).
- Main calendar events this week with US Non-Farm Payrolls on Friday (15:05).
Amplify Trading is a Limited company registered in England and Wales. Registered number 6798566. Registered address: 50 Bank Street, 3rd Floor, Canary Wharf, London, E24 5NS. Information or opinions provided by us should not be used for investment advice and do not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any securities or financial instruments or any advice or recommendation with respect to such securities or other financial instruments. When making a decision about your investments, you should seek the advice of a professional financial adviser.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs post-FOMC Minutes
The EUR/USD pair retreat from 1.1346 following the release of FOMC Meeting Minutes and an upbeat US ADP survey. Most US policymakers judged conditions for a rate hike could be met soon, yields on the run.
GBP/USD hit a two-month high just ahead of 1.3600
The British Pound is among the best performers vs the dollar, with the pair reaching 1.3598 ahead of the US Federal Reserve announcement. Now retreating, the pair retains most of its intraday gains.
Gold bulls hold the grip ahead of FOMC Minutes
Gold prices surged for a second consecutive day, with the bright metal topping at $1,829.59 a troy ounce as a better market’s mood played against the greenback. The American currency is down against most major rivals, as investors await the latest FOMC Meeting Minutes.
Dogecoin downside risk could be significant, if support fails DOGE could hit $0.08
Dogecoin price action has been at a make-or-break trading range for over a month. However, flash-crash south is up ahead if bulls cannot support Dogecoin over the next two weeks.
Explainer: Why EUR/USD could tumble before rebounding, the technical and fundamental angles Premium
Where next for the world's most popular currency pair? Down and then up, and for both technical and fundamental reasons detailed here.