Those European bourses which are open are edging higher, hovering around all-time highs. Markets in Germany, Switzerland, Norway, Austria, Denmark, and Hungary are closed for Whit Monday public holiday.

The public holiday in parts of Europe, combined with light news flow over the weekend has meant that the week has kicked off in a relatively quiet fashion. The lack of any major earnings and a bare economic calendar mean the markets could be short of fresh catalysts on Monday. The FTSE and the CAC remain open.

Germany’s public health institute put the UK on its virus variant list. Passengers from the UK will have to quarantine for 2 weeks on arrival. Whilst the announcement initially sent travel stocks lower, the likes of easyJet and Wizz Air are back in recovery mode rallying 1% and 0.7% respectively.

Oil stocks are also putting in a notable performance tracing the commodity price higher amid questions over the revival of the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.

Meanwhile China’s crackdown on commodity speculation dragged raw material prices lower hurting resource stocks. China has upped its campaign to cool the raw materials boom seen in recent weeks announcing harsh punishments for violations such as excessive speculation and spreading fake news. Steel dived 5% whilst iron ore tanked by almost 10% the daily drop allowed.

Looking ahead across the week, the economic calendar is significantly quieter than last week. PCE data on Friday will keep the inflation debate alive and kicking. Until then, sentiment is likely to be a dominant driving factor, which can be dangerous in bored markets.

US futures are pointing higher after a mixed close on Friday. Declining expectations of a sooner move by the Fed is giving stocks rooms to rise. The outlook is likely to remain relatively mixed over the coming months until there is a clearer picture over what is going on with inflation and how transitory higher inflation really is.

Oil rises as 2015 Iran deal revival questionable

Reports of a potential hitch in reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal is lifting oil prices at the start of the week. Last week, the prospect of a breakthrough in talks saw oil lose over 2.5% because an agreement could see the US lift sanctions on Iran. However, US Secretary of State Blinked poured cold water over the prospect of a revival, stating that there was no indication that Iran is willing to comply with nuclear commitments. In a further blow to progress, Iran is preparing to end the UN watchdog’s access to nuclear sites.

After a revival of the 2015 nuclear deal looked fairly close last week, the oil market is less convinced at the start of this week. Even so, Goldman Sachs saying that the case for higher oil prices remains intact even with increased Iran exports only adds to the bullish tone surrounding the black gold.

FX – US dollar extends declines

The US Dollar is edging lower in early European trade, hovering around a three-month low and extending a slide from the previous week. Expectations of the Fed tightening monetary policy soon appear to be fading away. The boost that the US Dollar received following the release of the minutes from the Fed meeting was short lived, even though several policy makers said that they were ready to discuss tapering asset purchases in the coming months.

Meanwhile Fed speakers have been clear and unwavering in their view that there is no rush to withdraw stimulus despite signs of accelerating inflation. PCE data, the Fed’s preferred gauge of inflation is due on Friday. This will ensure that those inflation concerns which have been stalking the markets across recent weeks will continue to linger. A strong reading could well test the Fed’s resolve to keep its bond buying programme at the current level.

Gold fundamentally & technically supported

After 2% gains last week, Gold is edging higher on Monday. The precious metal is so far on track to book gains of over 6% across May in its best monthly performance since December. Falling treasury yields and a softer tone surrounding the greenback have provided good conditions for Gold prices to rise. The huge selloff in crypto land could have also played a role, with investors likely looking towards gold after liquidating positions in cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin.

Last week, gold prices pushed above the descending trendline dating back to early August. It also pushed above its 200-day moving average ad trades at the upper band of its ascending he channel dating back to April. In shot the technical picture is bullish. Whilst the RSI is ion overbought territory, we could see some consolidation at these level before gold heads to ward USD1900.