UK Manufacturing output preview
The UK manufacturing output contracted during the most of the 2017 with exception of July, when activity in manufacturing rose by 0.5% on monthly basis. Market consensus is that the a positive development in the manufacturing output rise will continue with August rising 0.3% over the month.
Some analysts though point to exceptionally weak August. “We look for that to at least partially reverse in August with a -0.3% m/m decline (mkt +0.3%), especially given the drop in motor vehicle production during the month,” TD Securities wrote in a morning comentary on Tuesday.
Having fallen five out of seven months in 2017, the outlook for the UK manufacturing going forward this year is slightly negative as it is underlined by disappointing manufacturing and construction PMI of late.
