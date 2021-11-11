Auto Trader is on the top of the pile, as the FTSE 100 leads a European push higher. Meanwhile, US tech stocks are on top as stocks regain their footing in the wake of yesterday’s 6.2% CPI reading.

US tech leading the rebound after CPI-fuelled selloff

GBPUSD hits 10-month low as weak GDP reading builds on recent BoE rate decision

Auto Trader benefits from strong used car prices

US tech names are leading the push back after a decline in American stocks in the wake of yet another unwelcome rise in CPI inflation. While the Federal Reserve will be aware of the risk posed by rapidly increasing consumer prices, today’s gains highlight the feeling that we are unlikely to see them change tact anytime soon. The FTSE 100 leads the way higher in Europe with the index reaching a 20-month high. UK investors have the Bank of England to thank, with last week’s decision to push back a rate rise helping to drive the pound lower and stocks higher. The international composition of the FTSE 100 provides a strong inverse correlation with the pound as foreign earnings increase in value.

The latest UK growth data has done little to help the pound at a time of weakness, with third-quarter growth coming in below estimates at 1.3%. Despite an initial period of outperformance in response to a swift vaccination process, we are now seeing the UK recovery lag behind many of its European peers. Nevertheless, while some will be disappointed given expectations that Q3 would benefit from the removal of restrictions, a big upward revision to Q2 clearly shows that growth across the six-month period is above market estimates.

Yesterday’s US CPI reading provided a timely reminder of the influence of soaring used car prices (up 26.4% year-on-year), and we have seen Auto Trader benefit from that exact same trend. Auto Trader enjoyed an impressive 82% rise in first-half revenues, rising to a record £215.4 million. Record operating profits and a 2.7p (per share) interim dividend helped lift the stock into new highs, although there will be some questions over how long this rise in used cars prices can last.