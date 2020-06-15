UK Jobs Preview: Fewer unemployment claims or slower wage rises, which will stir sterling?

The UK is projected to report a more moderate increase in jobless claims in May.

A significant fall in wage growth in April may steal the show.

The pound's positioning is critical for the reaction.

What's more important, an incomplete read of the present or a deeper understanding of the past? Pound traders do not need to ponder on philosophy but rather deal with contracting figures published in the upcoming jobs report.

In addition to the labor market figures, sterling's moves depend on the trend,.

Fewer new claims

Economists expect relatively encouraging news from the Claimant Count Change figure – or weekly jobless claims – for May. After a leap of 856,500 applications in April – far worse than the crisis peak below 200,000 – an increase of 370,000 is projected.

There are several factors providing hope on that front. First, April was the first full month of lockdown, and most of those applying for benefits likely did so back then.

Secondly, the British economy began opening up in early May, allowing businesses to rehire personnel – or refrain from laying off more people.

The third factor is the government's furlough program, which has kept workers attached to their work even as they stayed idle. Contrary to other aspects of Westminster's dealing with the coronavirus crisis, the scheme has been praised across the UK and also by foreign observers.

Falling wage growth

The second significant release in for Average Hourly Earnings in April. Wages used to be all the rage in the pre-pandemic era when they were seen as indicating future inflation. While inflation is out of vogue, higher wages indicate more spending, while deceleration in salary growth implies a slower recovery pace.

After total earnings, including bonuses, dropped from 3% yearly to 2.4% in March – and a considerable crash is projected now – to only 1.4% in April. That would send them back to levels last seen in October 2014.

Excluding bonuses, a marginally more moderate fall from 2.7% to 1.9% is projected. Nevertheless, a sub-2% yearly increase rate is far from being encouraging.

What about the unemployment rate? The furlough scheme has likely kept it below 5% – an increase from 3.9% in March to 4.5% in April is on the cards. As the data is lagging, only a surprise to unchartered territory would have an impact.

GBP/USD Reaction

A significant move in pound/dollar depends on a clear message from the data. If claims rise less than expected – fewer than 300,000 for example – and wages hold up and don't fall by a full percentage point, sterling has room to rise. It would paint a more optimistic picture of both April and May.

On the other hand, a leap of over 400,000 jobless applications and salary rises grinding down to 1% would already serve as a one-two-punch for the pound.

What happens if the statistics go in separate directions?

That depends on the sentiment toward sterling. The thinking about Brexit has received a dose of optimism after Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he believes there is a "very good"chance of securing a trade deal with the EU by year-end. On the other hand, there are few reports of progress in talks.

The same applies to the broader market mood – fears of a second US coronavirus wave may keep the dollar bid while optimism about a vaccine would boost the greenback.

If the trend is pound-positive, mixed figures would likely result in a higher pound, while a depressing mood would send it down in the immediate aftermath.

Conclusion

UK jobs figures have the capacity to move the pound, but they need to go in the same direction. The full GBP/USD response – especially if the statistics offset each other – depends on the market mood around the publication.