You have probably heard me hundreds of times talking about how news events can drive price action against the trend, giving us an opportunity to trade with the trend.

 

Well, I’m not going to stop talking about it and here is why.

If you saw last week’s Market Blast Fundamentals, we looked at 3 Central Banks announcing Interest Rate decisions.

The Reserve Bank of Australia surprised the market and increased rates and the AUD got stronger, very quickly.

My rule is that when this kind of price action goes in the direction of the trend, it is too late.

Don’t trade it until you see a pullback.

However, when it goes against the trend, into a technical setup, you can trade with the trend again.

Monitoring all the pairs, we saw that AUDNZD did exactly that and we had a perfect short opportunity.

So, is it time to go short again?

Let’s look at it tomorrow from the technical perspective.

In the news this week, we have another central bank, the Bank of England, announcing its Interest Rate on Thursday, followed by a speech from Andrew Bailey.

Also, we have Manufacturing Production and GDP figures on Friday.

You may automatically think that an increase in Interest rates will drive price action on GBP but, as we can see, it has been getting stronger for weeks now.

The effects may already be priced in, as we say.

If we look at GBPCAD we can see that GBP is not the strongest currency now.

The CAD definitely is the strongest currency thanks to excellent employment figures last week and an increase in the price of WTI.

WTI, by the way, is heading up and we will look at this from the technical side tomorrow.

While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.

