News that the bank of england may not rise interest rates as much as previously expected has reassured investors and mortgage holders slightly but has been unable to provide a boost to the UK stock market or the Pound with the FTSE still struggling to break out of the 6900 area and GBP pulling back slightly this morning. The statement by the deputy governor Ben Broadbent may provide some short term relief but as he stated himself, the bank remains flexible and reactive to the need of further rate increases. Therefore, while this may be positive news for some, it may be difficult to assume that things will not change if the economic situation continues to worsen, particularly after recent record levels of inflation.

Oil prices remain volatile and attempt to rebound

Oil prices are attempting to extend yesterday's recovery with both Brent and WTI trading higher and returning to previous price reaction areas. WTI is contending with a resistance area at $86 after optimistic news emerged from China relating to the duration of lockdowns which have been used as a measure to contain the spread of covid-19 in the world's second biggest economy. Furthermore a slight pullback in the dollar has also benefited commodity prices which have been under increasing pressure as USD maintained its strength compared other currencies as demand for the greenback surged. In either case, these gains for oil prices could be short lived as the ever increasing risk of recession and economic slowdown, coupled with an uncertain approach by OPEC+ could at the very least lead to more volatility in the future while demand and supply balances readjust dynamically.