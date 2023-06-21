Share:

Join Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, in this insightful video as he discusses the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released in the United Kingdom. The CPI data has surpassed expectations, indicating a significant development in the UK's economic landscape. Nathan provides valuable analysis and sheds light on the implications of this data for traders and investors.

Additionally, Nathan invites Duncan Cooper, a seasoned Senior Trading Mentor, to examine the key trading levels on the GBPUSD pair. Duncan shares his expertise and offers valuable insights into potential trading opportunities based on the recent data and market conditions. Together, they explore the potential impact on the GBPUSD pair and discuss strategies that traders can employ to navigate these developments successfully.