Join Nathan Bray, Senior Account Manager at ACY Securities, in this insightful video as he discusses the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released in the United Kingdom. The CPI data has surpassed expectations, indicating a significant development in the UK's economic landscape. Nathan provides valuable analysis and sheds light on the implications of this data for traders and investors.
Additionally, Nathan invites Duncan Cooper, a seasoned Senior Trading Mentor, to examine the key trading levels on the GBPUSD pair. Duncan shares his expertise and offers valuable insights into potential trading opportunities based on the recent data and market conditions. Together, they explore the potential impact on the GBPUSD pair and discuss strategies that traders can employ to navigate these developments successfully.
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD falls toward 1.2700 after hot UK inflation, ahead of Powell
GBP/USD is falling toward 1.2700, reversing the spike to 1.2800 in the European trading hours. The pair is witnessing profit-taking after the hotter-than-expected UK inflation data, as traders gear up for Fed Chair Powell's testimony.
EUR/USD consolidates above 1.0900 on steady US Dollar, Powell eyed
EUR/USD is lacking a clear directional bias above 1.0900 in the European session. The currency pair is following the footprints of the sideways action in the US Dollar Index, as traders stay cautious ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony.
Gold bears concentrate on $1,925 break and Fed Chair Powell
Gold Price remains on the back foot as bears prod $1,930 support confluence with eyes on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bi-annual testimony. In doing so, the XAU/USD drops for the fourth consecutive day amid a firmer US Dollar and sour sentiment, mainly led by China.
Litecoin price could hit $100 on LTC halving in six weeks
Litecoin’s block rewards will slash from 12.5 LTC to 6.25 LTC after the third halving event. But Litecoin price continues to hover under $80, at the mercy of Bitcoin’s volatility.
Due up: Another hefty dose of “Fed speak”
China and Hong Kong stocks extended losses after the PBOC's policy measure likely fell short of expectations or even what was needed. And local markets are unlikely to get much relief if the tone in the US markets provides its usual lead-in to Asia.