UK Inflation rises less than forecast

The latest UK inflation figures have risen once more, but by less than forecast. A CPI Y/Y reading of +1.8% was slightly lower than the 1.9% expected but still represents the highest print for this data point since the summer of 2014. Despite the increase the reading is still below the 2% target for the BoE and is unlikely to have any tangible effect on future monetary policy. The immediate reaction has seen the pound fall lower whilst the FTSE 100 has rallied to its highest level of the day.