Share:

US equities ended flat Wednesday, and the S&P500 was unchanged after recovering from losses earlier in the session. An absence of scheduled macro news amid mixed earnings reports again underpins the lack of meaningful direction. Still, investors are gravitating towards a defensive tilt, with procyclical sectors like Energy, Materials, and Industrials lagging today.

Broader markets are likely still in hawkish shock after the hotter-than-hot UK CPI brought back into focus that global inflation is proving more difficult to stamp out amid underlying solid demand. After all, it wasn’t so long ago Governor Bailey struck an optimistic tone on the UK's inflation path and hinted that its interest rate hiking cycle might soon end.

Now that the banking sector's chaos has quieted, attention turns to the debt ceiling showdown in Washington and pulls the Fed deeper into the weeds. If the debt ceiling is not raised and the US government is forced to react, risks will be focused more on growth than a debt default; hence market could be stuck in a political quagmire in the not-too-distant future.

Oil is stuck between the East vs West inflation narratives, which is unfriendly for oil bulls. Inflation in the West continues running hot, so commodity traders have no option but to hedge the risk that Central Banks will continue to hike rates to slow the economy and effectively crimp gasoline demand.

On the other hand, inflation is non-existent in China. The fact that March CPI inflation fell further from the already low February level and that both headline and core CPI inflation is below 1% yoy imply subdued demand recovery post-reopening. Oil prices have fallen $5.00 since that very tepid demand impulse compounded by traders now concerned the Fed has not hit peak terminal rates.