UK inflation has been in a downtrend in the last two years.

Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.

GBP/USD weaker amid Brexit concerns, may near 1.3000 threshold.

The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. However, yearly inflation is expected to come at 1.4%, slightly below the previous 1.5%. Core annual CPI is seen unchanged from its previous reading at 1.7%.

UK inflation has been in a marked downtrend and it seems November readings won’t change the big picture of continued easing in inflationary pressures, below the Bank of England’s target of 2.0%.

Brexit and the BOE´s meeting

The Pound has been the slave of Brexit headlines throughout this year, showing little reaction to macroeconomic figures. That has changed with the UK election that granted UK PM Johnson’s a Parliamentary majority. PM Johnson has now the majority needed to pass his Brexit bill.

The sentiment, however, keeps fluctuating as nothing is set and done. The latest on that front indicates that Johnson would set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, which triggered some concerns about a hard-Brexit.

Meanwhile, the Bank of England is set to meet and announce its latest monetary policy next Thursday. The central bank seems lately more concerned about employment than about inflation, and the latest employment figures were a miss, as the number of unemployed people in the UK rose to 28.8K in November. That means the BOE will be reluctant to move rates one way or the other.

It’s all a big mess that could start to normalize only and if, Brexit gets done.

GBP/USD possible reaction

Dismal inflation figures should put the Pound under selling pressure, although given that the market is not much interested in the greenback, the GBP/USD pair will likely post a limited decline. A larger than 0.3% miss from expectations, however, could see the pair plummeting.

Better than expected numbers would be a nice surprise, therefore GBP/USD should recover, probably recovering the 1.3200 threshold. Figures in-line with the market’s expectations should pass unnoticed, with market players turning their attention elsewhere.