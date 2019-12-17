- UK inflation has been in a downtrend in the last two years.
- Data relevant ahead of BOE’s decision next Thursday.
- GBP/USD weaker amid Brexit concerns, may near 1.3000 threshold.
The United Kingdom will publish an update on inflation this Wednesday, and November monthly CPI is foreseen up by 0.2% after falling by 0.2% in October. However, yearly inflation is expected to come at 1.4%, slightly below the previous 1.5%. Core annual CPI is seen unchanged from its previous reading at 1.7%.
UK inflation has been in a marked downtrend and it seems November readings won’t change the big picture of continued easing in inflationary pressures, below the Bank of England’s target of 2.0%.
Brexit and the BOE´s meeting
The Pound has been the slave of Brexit headlines throughout this year, showing little reaction to macroeconomic figures. That has changed with the UK election that granted UK PM Johnson’s a Parliamentary majority. PM Johnson has now the majority needed to pass his Brexit bill.
The sentiment, however, keeps fluctuating as nothing is set and done. The latest on that front indicates that Johnson would set a new deadline to prevent any extension of the Brexit transition period beyond 2020, which triggered some concerns about a hard-Brexit.
Meanwhile, the Bank of England is set to meet and announce its latest monetary policy next Thursday. The central bank seems lately more concerned about employment than about inflation, and the latest employment figures were a miss, as the number of unemployed people in the UK rose to 28.8K in November. That means the BOE will be reluctant to move rates one way or the other.
It’s all a big mess that could start to normalize only and if, Brexit gets done.
GBP/USD possible reaction
Dismal inflation figures should put the Pound under selling pressure, although given that the market is not much interested in the greenback, the GBP/USD pair will likely post a limited decline. A larger than 0.3% miss from expectations, however, could see the pair plummeting.
Better than expected numbers would be a nice surprise, therefore GBP/USD should recover, probably recovering the 1.3200 threshold. Figures in-line with the market’s expectations should pass unnoticed, with market players turning their attention elsewhere.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD keeps the red below 1.3200 on mixed UK jobs data
GBP/USD keeps the bearish momentum intact below 1.3200, as markets shrug off an uptick in UK wages alongside a steady unemployment rate. Resurfacing hard Brexit fears continue to hurt the sentiment around the pound.
EUR/USD extends gains beyond 1.1150
The EUR/USD pair is trading at weekly highs, although still below 1.1180, as the dollar gives up early gains related to mounting concerns related to the US-China trade deal.
The crypto bears are raising their heads
The bearish sentiments on the cryptocurrency market are growing stronger. While Bitcoin managed to stabilize after a sharp sell-off on Monday, altcoins continue losing ground with Ripple's XRP down nearly 6% since the beginning of the day...
Gold consolidates in a range around $1475
Gold edged higher on Tuesday, albeit lacked any strong follow-through and remained confined well within the previous session's narrow trading band.
USD/JPY in search of a firm direction, stuck in a range near mid-109.00s
The USD/JPY pair extended its sideways consolidative price action and oscillated in a narrow trading band, just above mid-109.00s through the Asian session on Tuesday.