UK inflation disappoints sterling bulls

A falling pound following UK inflation data has lifted the FTSE 100, even as Rolls-Royce shares suffer a flame-out

UK inflation slightly soft

Rolls-Royce still lacks a plan

Yellen poses a risk to bank stocks’ rally

An early wobble for stocks is fading fast, with the bias of previous days reasserting itself. FTSE traders have a weaker pound to thank for the general move higher, despite the spike in inflation. Evidently markets were hoping for a stronger reading, with the lacklustre rise in the core figure being perhaps the hardest thing to bear. The PMIs of recent months have pointed to a sustained rise in import prices, and to an extent this is still reflected in the producer price figures, but for now it is not feeding through to the consumer as quickly as some might expect. Nevertheless, today’s numbers send a warning that higher prices are on their way. While Rolls Royce threw everything into their results to try and get all the bad news out of the way, the yet-to-arrive turnaround plan is causing shareholders to throw their toys out of the pram, with the shares down over 4%. The question now is, ‘does Warren East have the necessary steel to radically transform Rolls-Royce to make it fit for the next 20 years?’

Fresh record highs in the US yesterday could be the high water mark for the rally if Janet Yellen lets slip anything unnerving in her testimony to the Senate Banking Committee today. The breakout in bank stocks yesterday was down to continued expectations of a looser regulatory regime but if Yellen abandons the script of ‘three hikes in 2017’ some of these gains could be swiftly eroded. Ahead of the open we expect the Dow to start at 20,407, 5 points down from Monday’s close.