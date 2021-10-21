Global developments
US inflation expectations continue to surge. 2y breakevens have crossed 3% and the 2y real rate is now -2.62%. Long-term inflation expectations as indicated by the 5y5y breakevens i.e. 5-year inflation expectations after 5 years are at 2.40%, which are extremely elevated. The Dollar has weakened across the board, especially against commodity currencies. The Australian Dollar has comfortably crossed 0.75 while USD/CAD has broken 1.23. Yields on UK Gilts have risen much more compared to US treasuries, causing the Sterling to rally. Near month Sterling forward points have dropped into discount. The overall tone is risk positive. Reflationary trades are back in vogue. Low-yielding currencies are underperforming. Gold has edged higher on low US real rates. Crude prices continue to hold steady close to 7-year highs.
Domestic developments
Equities
Domestic equities came under pressure yesterday with the Nifty ending 0.8% lower at 18266. Dow and S&P500 ended 0.4% higher overnight, both now very close to their all-time highs. Asian equities are trading with modest gains.
Bonds and Rates
After an initial sell-off, bonds recovered a bit with a Yield of 10y Ending at 6.37% after touching 6.40% earlier in the session. The 6-day VRRR weighted average was 3.84%. The RBI has therefore been successful in pushing short-term rates higher through higher VRRR cutoffs. Rates however did not see a similar respite with 3y and 5y OIS ending at 5.09% and 5.62% respectively.
USD/INR
The Rupee appreciated yesterday to end the session at 74.88. Persistent bids from nationalized banks were absent yesterday, unlike previous sessions. CNHINR being above 11.75 could have been the reason for nationalized banks stepping aside. 1y forward yield climbed to 4.54% while 3m Atmf vols cooled off to 4.96% as pressure on the Rupee eased.
Strategy: Exporters are advised to cover at the current level. Importers are advised to cover on dips towards 74.50 The 3M range for USDINR is 73.80 – 76.00 and the 6M range is 73.50 – 76.50.
