Join Luca Santos, a seasoned Technical Market Analyst at ACY Securities, as he delves into the upcoming UK Inflation Data release. In this insightful video, Luca examines the anticipated decrease in inflation compared to the previous month and its potential impact on the GBP (British Pound).
With his expert insights and analytical prowess, Luca dissects the potential ramifications of this lower inflation data on the GBP's value in the financial markets. As a technical expert, he breaks down the intricate connections between economic data and currency movement, providing valuable insights for both seasoned traders and those new to the world of forex.
Whether you're an investor, trader, or simply interested in understanding the dynamics of global financial markets, this video offers a unique opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of how economic indicators influence currency trends.
ACY Securities is renowned for its commitment to delivering accurate market analysis, and Luca Santos is at the forefront of this mission. Join him in unraveling the complexities of UK Inflation Data and its potential implications for the GBP. Don't miss out on this chance to enhance your financial insights and stay ahead in the ever-changing world of trading. Hit the play button and empower your trading decisions with Luca's expertise!
RISK WARNING: Foreign exchange and derivatives trading carry a high level of risk. Before you decide to trade foreign exchange, we encourage you to consider your investment objectives, your risk tolerance and trading experience. It is possible to lose more than your initial investment, so do not invest money you cannot afford to lose。 ACY Securities Pty Ltd (ABN: 80 150 565 781 AFSL: 403863) provides general advice that does not consider your objectives, financial situation or needs. The content of this website must not be construed as personal advice; please seek advice from an independent financial or tax advisor if you have any questions. The FSG and PDS are available upon request or registration. If there is any advice on this site, it is general advice only. ACY Securities Pty Ltd (“ACY AU”) is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC AFSL:403863). Registered address: Level 18, 799 Pacific Hwy, Chatswood NSW 2067. AFSL is authorised us to provide our services to Australian Residents or Businesses.
EUR/USD holds higher ground above 1.0900 after EU data
EUR/USD is looking north toward 1.0950 in the European session on Wednesday. Mixed Eurozone GDP, employment and industrial production data fail to inspire the Euro, as the pair capitalizes on a broad US Dollar pullback. US housing data and Fed Minutes eyed.
GBP/USD extends recovery above 1.2750 after UK inflation data
GBP/USD extends recovery gains above 1.2750 in the European morning on Wednesday. The data from the UK showed that the annual Core CPI inflation held steady at 6.9 in July and helped Pound Sterling show resilience against its rivals.
Gold price looks vulnerable as FOMC minutes loom
Gold price flirts with the crucial support of $1,900 as investors await the FOMC minutes to attain guidance about inflation and the interest-rate peak. The XAU/USD continues to find offers from market participants as the USD and Treasury yields strengthen due to the resilience of the US economy, which contrasts with China’s poor economic outlook.
INJ, GRT, AGIX, ROSE prices dip as SEC chair Gary Gensler alludes to a shifted gaze toward AI tokens
US SEC Chair Gary Gensler has recently commented on AI, describing it as "the most transformative tech of our time." Nevertheless, Gensler noted that securities law could be implicated based on how AI tech is used.
Inflation fears linger as FOMC minutes approach
Over the month of August, there has been a mixed picture for the US economy. Yes, the last NFP showed jobs being added to the US economy at the second slowest rate this year, but the average hourly earnings were still high and the unemployment rate was still low.