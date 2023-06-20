According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), headline YoY inflation eased into single digits in April at 8.7%, down from 10.1% in March (this is still more than four times the BoE’s inflation target and was higher than economists’ estimates [8.3%]). While the slowdown in consumer prices is somewhat positive, core YoY inflation remains a concern. Recent core inflation (removes volatile components such as food and energy) came in above economists’ estimates (6.2%) at 6.8% for April. Wednesday will see the latest UK inflation numbers. Expectations are for headline inflation (YoY) in May to slow to 8.5% (median estimate) with a forecast range between 8.8% and 8.0%. Nevertheless, core YoY inflation for May is anticipated to remain unchanged at 6.8% (forecast range falls in between 6.9% and 6.5%). This core measure will be a notable talking point, particularly if we see a substantial deviation.
Technical Perspective for GBP/USD
Week to date, sterling is -0.6% lower versus the US dollar. This follows a one-sided rally last week (+1.9%) that pulled the GBP/USD above trendline resistance (taken from the high of $1.4250) and resistance at $1.2767 on the weekly timeframe. At the time of writing, weekly price is seen retesting the aforesaid weekly resistance level which could deliver support.
On the daily timeframe, however, support is not visible until $1.2665, indicating that further downside could be seen for the pair. In terms of resistances, $1.3001 calls for attention on the daily timeframe, followed by weekly resistance at $1.3134.
From the H1 chart, the US cash open welcomed an AB=CD harmonic support level at $1.2722 (denoted by a 100% projection ratio), which happens to be complemented by nearby 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement ratios at $1.2712. A reaction, as you can see, has already occurred. In line with weekly price testing potential support, this may lead H1 harmonic traders to plot upside objectives, consisting of 38.2% and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement ratios derived from legs A-D at $1.2766 and $1.2798, respectively. Usually, you’ll also find that traders reduce risk to breakeven at the 38.2% ratio and liquidate a portion of the position and hold in the hope of reaching the 61.8% ratio as a final profit objective.
This material on this website is intended for illustrative purposes and general information only. It does not constitute financial advice nor does it take into account your investment objectives, financial situation or particular needs. Commission, interest, platform fees, dividends, variation margin and other fees and charges may apply to financial products or services available from FP Markets. The information in this website has been prepared without taking into account your personal objectives, financial situation or needs. You should consider the information in light of your objectives, financial situation and needs before making any decision about whether to acquire or dispose of any financial product. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are derivatives and can be risky; losses can exceed your initial payment and you must be able to meet all margin calls as soon as they are made. When trading CFDs you do not own or have any rights to the CFDs underlying assets.
FP Markets recommends that you seek independent advice from an appropriately qualified person before deciding to invest in or dispose of a derivative. A Product Disclosure Statement for each of the financial products is available from FP Markets can be obtained either from this website or on request from our offices and should be considered before entering into transactions with us. First Prudential Markets Pty Ltd (ABN 16 112 600 281, AFS Licence No. 286354).
The US data today is housing starts and permits, following the NAHB index yesterday showing housing market sentiment up in June to the highest in nearly a year.