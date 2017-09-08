UK Industrial Production: Slowdown in June seen temporary, lower GBP a buying opportunity

The UK economy is seen softer this summer, although no sign immediate and sharp deceleration is seen yet. The UK industrial production is expected to remain unchanged in June; the report from Office for National Statistics is set to deliver on Thursday. While staying flat over the month, the figure tracking year over year production is set to fall by marginal 0.1% in June after dropping 0.2% in May.

UK Industrial Production (YoY)

The manufacturing output, core of the industrial production, is expected to rise 0.1% m/m while over the year the rise is expected to be more pronounced at 0.6% in June, up from 0.4% y/y in May.

Weak headline figures for the manufacturing output and industrial production partly reflect seasonal factors, but should have been boosted when compared with June last year by lower comparison basis, when the UK economy was in post brexit referendum shock. The lower basis effect is expected to be more pronounced in report on manufacturing output for July and August.

The forward looking indicators of the manufacturing sector indicate increased activity, although the rate of expansion eased to its lowest since March. According to Markit Economics, company that conducts PMI surveys, manufacturing remained above the long-run survey average in the UK with production and new export surprisingly jumping to the strongest level since April 2010 in July.

Forex market reaction

Given the fact that the UK industrial production and manufacturing output are expected to slow down markedly in June, but the basis effect and general economic resilience of the british economy in post brexit environment, short-term spike lower is seen as a opportunity to build strategic long GBP/USD position. With GBP/USD trading just below 1,30 level, buys around 1,2950 last seen in post Non-farm payrolls knee jerk reaction last Friday opens the window of opportunity. „ The pound was hit hard by Brexit, however, neither the pound nor the UK economy collapsed – as was widely feared – and we don’t see this as a likely scenario in future. We’re still bullish on the pound versus the USD,“ Ann Quelenn from Swissquote wrote in market note day ahead of the UK macro data.