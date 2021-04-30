According to Nationwide, UK house prices rose by 7.1% compared with a year ago and up 2.1% month-on-month, the biggest monthly rise since February 2004. Annual growth will reach double digits in June if prices are flat over the next two months and average sold prices have hit a record high of £238,831. et there is also evidence to suggest the record rise could be continued in the near term. The pandemic has boosted demand from a specific group of homebuyers in two ways. First, deposit levels have increased by £196 billion in the year to February 2021 or around £7,000 per household and this epitomizes the savings many households have enjoyed from working from home during the pandemic. Secondly, by working from home, many households have reflected on their settings and decided to uproot to new surroundings. Both aspects have positively impacted demand and with stock levels undershooting demand this is likely to keep prices elevated. Moreover, research shows that the June expiry of the government's stamp duty relief is unlikely to deter new buyers.

Amazon dominates earnings calendar

Amazon was one of the latest mega-cap companies to announce their earnings yesterday confirming that prevailing market sentiment has shifted much more towards online shopping than traditional retail stores. A shift that was clearly accelerated by the covid-19 pandemic that led to lockdowns and an immediate need to adapt quickly and which favored most good delivery businesses (i.e Food deliveries). Amazon (AMZN.US) reported a 44% YoY increase in Q1 revenue to $108.52 billion (exp. $104.47 billion). Earnings per share reached $15.69 (exp. $9.54) while the company expects the solid momentum to continue into Q2 with a sales forecast of $110-116 billion for the quarter. The company has been expanding into several different sectors but has reported positive growth for all of its core offerings which include online shopping with home delivery, media streaming, and cloud-based web services which the company has continued to invest in. While Jeff Bezos is expected to step down as CEO this summer, it is unlikely that the company will take a radically different direction but it will be important to see if it will continue to expand into other sectors like another mega-cap company (Alphabet. Google) or if it will continue to specialize in its strongest markets and focus on dominating those. Walid Koudmani.