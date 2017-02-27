UK house prices likely to go down on weakening fundamentals

Fundamental Analysis

Key highlights of the week ended February 24

US

The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits increased slightly more than expected last week, though the four-week average dropped 4,000 to 241,000, weakest level since 1973. Last week's results were driven by growing economy and tight labour market, which is likely to prompt companies to retain experienced workers, supporting wage growth. According to the US Department of Labour, national jobless claims rose 6,000 to 244,000 during the week ended February 17 from the preceding week's upwardly revised 238,000.

Australia

Australian business investment plunged more than anticipated in the final quarter of 2016. According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics, private capital expenditure dropped 2.1% to settle at $27.4B in Q4 on a seasonally adjusted basis, whilst analysts predicted the data to post a moderate decline of 0.5% in the reported period. The reading followed an upwardly revised 3.3% contraction observed through July-September quarter and marked the fourth straight quarterly slide in business investment in Australian firms.

Canada

Having posted four straight monthly advances, sales in the Canadian retail sector slumped over the month of December. Statistics Canada reported that retail sales nosedived 0.5% in the final month of 2016, with sales declining in 9 out of 11 subsectors. In volume terms, retail sales excluding price changes effects dropped 1.0% in the reported month. The core reading also came in worse than expected, slipping 0.3% last month compared with a 0.5% print expected by the market.

Euro zone

Data released on Tuesday showed economic activity in the Euro zone perked up over the month of February, nearing a six-year high. The Markit flash PMI for the shared currency area hit the highest level in 70 months, surging to 56.0 in February from 54.4 registered in the preceding month and beating analysts’ expectations for a 54.3 reading. Sufficient growth was registered in both services and manufacturing, with expansion in the latter sector outpacing services growth rate.

United Kingdom

The British economy showed first signs of Brexit vote influence, as the overall growth slowed, seeing the annual GDP growth rate holding steady at 2%, behind expectations for a 2.2% increase. Nevertheless, according to the second GDP estimate released by the Office for National Statistics, the UK economy expanded 0.7% in the Q4.

GBP

"Markedly weakening consumer fundamentals, likely mounting caution over making major spending decisions, and elevated house price to earnings ratios are likely to weigh down on house prices."

- Howard Archer, HIS Markit

Official data released on Friday revealed that the number of mortgage approvals in the United Kingdom jumped to a 12-month high in January. The British Bankers' Association reported mortgage approvals rose to 44,657 in January, compared with December's 43,581 reading. The reported month’s figure was the highest since January a year ago, when mortgage approvals climbed to 45,794. Furthermore, the BBA reported its gross mortgage borrowing surged 6.3% year-over-year to £13.8B in January, while net mortgage borrowing was 2.4% higher in the same month in 2015. In addition, remortgaging approvals grew nearly 16%, being mainly influenced by record-low interest rates in the UK. Moreover, the unsecured consumer borrowing increased to an annually adjusted rate of 6.7% in spite of weaker retail sales. Consumer credit growth remained mainly driven by an increase in personal loans amid slowdown in credit card loans.

Overall, the Bank of England is likely to observe closely tendencies of borrowing more as household income is set to terminate growth this year.

CAD

“The relative stability in core measures suggests that underlying inflation could be basing, but that level of excess supply remain important preventing an increase in inflationary pressures.”

- Charles St-Arnaud, Nomura International Plc

Canadian consumer prices advanced more than expected in January, official figures revealed on Friday. Statistics Canada reported its headline Consumer Price Index surged 2.1% year-over-year, after rising just 1.5% in December. On a monthly basis, the index jumped 0.9% in January, following the preceding month's 0.2% fall and surpassing analysts’ expectations for a 0.3% rise. In terms of annual inflation, gasoline prices contributed most, climbing 20.6% on a yearly basis in January, the strongest rate since September 2011. In addition, higher energy prices forced transport costs to grow at an annualised pace of 6.3%, while food prices posted a decline of 2.1% compared with a 1.3% drop registered in 2015, though still managing to advance 0.6% month-on-month in January. In the meantime, shelter and goods prices ticked 2.4% and 2.0% higher over the year, whilst services-industry prices edged up 2.3%.

Nevertheless, further increase in inflation is set to rule out any short-term monetary easing by the BoC amid raising uncertainty related to both the US and domestic economic outlooks.

