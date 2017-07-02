UK home prices declined at the start of the year, underscoring predictions for a slowdown in 2017, according to Halifax. Values fell 0.9% M/M, posting their first slide since August, the mortgage lender said. Values in the three months to January rose 5.7% Y/Y, that's almost half the 10% peak seen in March.

Britain's tax burden will rise to its highest in over 30 years by the time of the next national election in 2020, as the government tries to cut borrowing at the same time as leaving the European Union, leading think tank IFS (Institute for Fiscal Studies) said.

China's foreign exchange reserves fell below $3tn for the first time in nearly six years last month as its central bank spent more of its war chest on propping up the value of the renminbi and Beijing imposed new capital controls in an effort to slow the pace of outflows.

This non-exhaustive information is based on short-term forecasts for expected developments on the financial markets. KBC Bank cannot guarantee that these forecasts will materialize and cannot be held liable in any way for direct or consequential loss arising from any use of this document or its content. The document is not intended as personalized investment advice and does not constitute a recommendation to buy, sell or hold investments described herein. Although information has been obtained from and is based upon sources KBC believes to be reliable, KBC does not guarantee the accuracy of this information, which may be incomplete or condensed. All opinions and estimates constitute a KBC judgment as of the data of the report and are subject to change without notice.