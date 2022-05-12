Terra Luna crashes and further shakes confidence in the entire crypto market
The recent crash of one of the most well known cryptocurrencies has added to the widespread panic that has been surrounding the risky asset class. The fall started while the company's stable coin, UST, was unable to maintain its parity with the USD and quickly tumbled as more investors opted to save whatever they had left and exit their positions. While Terra Luna is not the only crypto to be dropping significantly in the last few days, with the entire top 100 down around 30-50% and market cap falling to $1,19 Trillion, it is certainly one of the most prominent examples seen to date of a complete collapse. This event has deeply shaken investor confidence in the asset class and has even led to the most prominent stable coin , USDT losing its 1:1 ratio with the USD. As the situation continues to evolve it seems like this could be the beginning of a significant realignment in the crypto industry as investors either exit their positions or re-evaluate them in search of some sort of a safe haven amid a widespread crash. It is important to note though that the majority of risk-on assets have been deeply impacted by worsening global economic conditions and central bank policies so while this situation is not exclusive to crypto's it is certainly most prominent with them.
UK GDP report disappoints and pressures GBP and FTSE100
The UK GDP report was released at 7:00 am BST and turned out to be a huge disappointment with the report showing a 0.8% QoQ expansion in Q1 2022 while the market expected an expansion of 1% QoQ. However, March's monthly GDP reading was the biggest disappointment with the monthly reading which was expected to show a 0.1% expansion from February levels and instead showing a 0.1% MoM contraction. March was the first full month since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and could be seen as a potential sign of economic difficulties to come. Furthermore, the Bank of England warned that tightening and current geopolitical developments are likely to push the UK economy into recession. Investors reacted negatively to this news with both the British Pound and FTSE100 taking a hit as the global sentiment continues to shift more towards risk-off.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD slumps to multi-year lows near mid-1.0400s
EUR/USD encountered fresh bearish pressure in the early European session on Thursday and touched its weakest level since January 2007 near 1.0450. The intense flight to safety, as reflected by the more-than-2% decline seen in the Euro Stoxx 600, is providing a boost to the greenback.
GBP/USD hits fresh two-year lows below 1.2200 on disappointing UK GDP
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2200, refreshing a two-year low after the UK GDP QoQ rate missed estimates with 0.8% in Q1, justifying BOE's dire outlook on the economy. The strengthening US dollar and damp mood add to the weight on cable.
Gold rebounds from $1,850 as yields probe USD bulls ahead of US PPI
Gold picks up bids from intraday low to pare daily losses around $1,853 amid the initial hour of the European session on Thursday. The yellow metal’s latest rebound could be linked to a slump in the US Treasury yields, which in turn tests US dollar buyers.
Can ApeCoin catch a break with this bullish divergence and rally 25%
ApeCoin price shows an affinity to spike higher after this bullish technical flashed on the four-hour chart. Interested investors could seize this opportunity for a quick profit as APE prepares to retest the immediate resistance barrier.
Mullen Automotive plummets 16% on credibility issue
NASDAQ: MULN plunged 16.02% to hit two-month lows of $0.79 on Wednesday, only to end the fateful day at $0.80. Hotter US CPI triggered a broader market sell-off.