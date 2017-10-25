UK GDP Preview: Weak sales and trade balance weigh on growth

The British economy continued to be greatly resilient in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit referendum in June 2016, surprising the central line expectations at the time. Nevertheless, some of the aggregate output is gone for good in 2017 with inflation eroding spending and UK exporters unable to materialize price advantage.

The economics of the lower potential output is straightforward. After about 20% depreciation of Sterling following Brexit affected price level in the UK. Higher import prices translated into higher consumer prices-inflation. Inflation, in fact, is having a greater dynamics than nominal wage growth, meaning that real, inflation-adjusted wages are negative weighing on personal consumption spending.

A sign of real wages cutting back spending was documented by the UK retail sales report that slumped 0.8% m/m in September, the Office for National Statistics informed last week. Retail sales rose by 1.2% over the year in September, but the growth rate decelerated. On a three months basis, retail sales increased by 0.6% q/q in September.

Looking at the foreign demand, the UK exporters are struggling as well. Sterling’s depreciation means products made in the UK are cheaper when exported abroad, but the hard data do not confirm the theory. In fact, the UK trade balance with goods deteriorated in 2017 with a record £14.2 billion in monthly trade balance deficit in August. Between the three months to May 2017 and the three months to August 2017, the total UK trade deficit with goods and services widened by £6.2 billion to £13.2 billion, also adding to the negative side of GDP report due today.

To sum up, the UK GDP is expected to rise 0.3% over the quarter in Q3 2017 with annual growth rate decelerating to 1.4% compared to 1.5% during the second quarter of 2017.

With negative trends in both the UK retail sales and foreign trade, the probability of negative surprise passing into Q3 GDP report raises weighing on Sterling.